Passing police raised alarm about fire which left man in 70s critical

Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue investigators were at the scene of an overnight house fire in Norwich Road, Northrepps. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Neighbours have told of the response to a house fire which has left a man in his 70s in a critical condition.

Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue investigators were at the scene of an overnight house fire in Norwich Road, Northrepps. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The blaze happened overnight at a home on the A149 Norwich Road in Northrepps, just outside Cromer, on Friday, December 20.

Police and Fire and Rescue investigators were still on the scene on Saturday looking into the cause of the fire.

One neighbour said it was lucky that emergency services were able to react so quickly to the blaze.

She said: "It was fortunate that it was just as a police car happened to be passing.

Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue investigators were at the scene of an overnight house fire in Norwich Road, Northrepps. Picture: Stuart Anderson

"That was how the alarm was raised."

The neighbour said a number of police vehicles, fire engines and ambulances were at the scene and members of the local community were pitching in where they could, including comforting a woman in her 70s who also lives at the address. She said: "Quite a few neighbours were concerned and doing what they could to help."

Another person who lives nearby said she saw emergency vehicles in the street as crews moved in to put out the flames.

There was a fire in Norwich Road, Northrepps, overnight. Picture: Supplied

She said: "I saw ambulances and fire engines. There were quite a few crews here. It happened about midnight. I didn't see how bad the fire was.

"Hopefully [the residents] will be okay."

Both residents of the house were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Dave McCormack said: "One remains critically ill and Norfolk Constabulary and Norfolk Fire and Rescue continue to make investigations into the incident."

Crews from Cromer, Sheringham and North Walsham stations wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, after being called out at 11.44pm. Thermal image cameras were also used to check for hotspots within the building. Fire crews were on the scene until 1.01am.