Wreaths laid to mark RBL's centenary
Wreaths were laid in Cromer to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion, which was formed in the aftermath of the First World War.
Hilary Cox, chairman of the Cromer branch of the RBL, and the branch's secretary David Phillip-Pritchard, met mayor Richard Leeds and deputy mayor Dr Mike Bossingham for a small service at the war memorial in Cromer's parish churchyard.
Two wreaths were laid - one on behalf of the branch's women's section - and a further wreath was laid in the memorial garden at Halsey House, the RBL care home in Norwich Road.
Mrs Cox said: "During the 50th anniversary in 1971, the British Legion was formerly given permission to become the Royal British Legion.
"For 100 years the Royal British Legion has been a symbol of hope for the armed forces community”.
Mr Phillip-Pritchard added: "For any organisation to celebrate their centenary at such a difficult time is itself an achievement to be applauded.
"The Royal British Legion is as relevant today as it was 100 years ago and as always, we welcome new and returning members to join us."
