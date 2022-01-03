Fancy this as your next home? You'll have to work for it...

If you fancy getting away from it all and care about nature, this could be the perfect job for you.

The National Trust has just announced it has two vacancies for assistant rangers, who will live and work from March to October at Blakeney Point.

The permanent part-time jobs pay £12,199 - meaning £9.38 per hour for the 1,300 hours of work expected. And you also get accommodation provided in one of the north Norfolk coast's most isolated and distinctive buildings - the Lifeboat House on Blakeney Point.

The Lifeboat House at Blakeney Point. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The view from the lifeboat house watchtower. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

The National Trust says: "Living right out on the Point is an incredible experience and allows you to fully immerse yourself in the incredible wildlife of the site.

"The main focus of your work will be the monitoring and conservation of the ground nesting bird assemblage."

Protected birds which use the Point include four species of tern.

To find out more about the jobs, visit careers.nationaltrust.org.uk.