North Norfolk News > News

Old railway sign to go under the hammer

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:40 PM May 15, 2021   
Diss Auction Rooms auctioneer, steam train driver and Railwayana specialist, Dan Woods, with the railway station sign. 

Diss Auction Rooms auctioneer, steam train driver and Railwayana specialist, Dan Woods, with the railway station sign. - Credit: Diss Auction Rooms

A piece of Norfolk's railway history is about to go under the hammer. 

A sign, from the former Aylsham South station, is to be auctioned off at TW Gaze's Diss Auction Rooms.

Elizabeth Talbot, director, said the town once had two stations - Aylsham North and Aylsham South - with the former served by Midland and Great Northern joint railways (M&GN) and the latter operating trains for London North Eastern Railway (LNER).

Mrs Talbot said the bygone success of the railway lines reflected changing social trends, the booming popularity of holidays at fashionable eastern seaside resorts, and the impact of the two world wars on travel.  

She said: "The rise and fall of the fortunes of these companies and the lines their trains ran on is a fascinating topic for study."

She said TW Gaze's own qualified steam train driver, auctioneer and railwayana specialist, Dan Woods, was "very excited" to be overseeing the marketing of the sign.

The auction will be on May 27.

Aylsham News

