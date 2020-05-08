Search

Advanced search

Vintage railway poster for Norfolk Broads redesigned for VE Day holiday

PUBLISHED: 09:15 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 08 May 2020

The reimagined poster designed to show support for key workers. The set of ten popular travel posters features vintage artwork with new messages updated to reflect the governments travel advice. Picture: National Railway Museum and Science and Society Picture Library/PA Wire

The reimagined poster designed to show support for key workers. The set of ten popular travel posters features vintage artwork with new messages updated to reflect the governments travel advice. Picture: National Railway Museum and Science and Society Picture Library/PA Wire

A vintage railway poster encouraging people to visit the Norfolk Broads has been redesigned to persuade tourists to stay away over the bank holiday weekend.

An original railway travel poster (left) with a reimagined poster (right) designed to show support for key workers. The set of ten popular travel posters features vintage artwork with new messages updated to reflect the governments travel advice. Picture: National Railway Museum and Science and Society Picture Library/PA WireAn original railway travel poster (left) with a reimagined poster (right) designed to show support for key workers. The set of ten popular travel posters features vintage artwork with new messages updated to reflect the governments travel advice. Picture: National Railway Museum and Science and Society Picture Library/PA Wire

York’s National Railway Museum (NRM) has published a set of 10 images encouraging tourists to delay visits to holiday destinations.

Other posters cover such scenic locations as Cornwall and the Yorkshire coast.

The posters were originally used by railway companies to entice passengers to travel to beauty spots by train.

But they have been redesigned with slogans such as “no swimming today”, “visit when this is all over” and “one day soon, but not today”.

An original railway travel poster (left) with a reimagined poster (right) designed to show support for key workers. The set of ten popular travel posters features vintage artwork with new messages updated to reflect the governments travel advice. Picture: National Railway Museum and Science and Society Picture Library/PA WireAn original railway travel poster (left) with a reimagined poster (right) designed to show support for key workers. The set of ten popular travel posters features vintage artwork with new messages updated to reflect the governments travel advice. Picture: National Railway Museum and Science and Society Picture Library/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

The coronavirus lockdown means that people in the UK are unable to leave their homes for day trips or holidays.

MORE: Families urged to stick to lockdown during VE Day bank holiday weekend

NRM director Judith McNicol said: “At a time of widespread travel restrictions, we hope that recreating a selection of the most popular travel posters will enable people to enjoy some of their favourite holiday destinations while celebrating the style and glamour of these works of art.

“This is also a way for us to show our support for the nation’s key workers, including many of the 115,000 railway workers who are continuing to keep things running during this time.

An original railway travel poster (left) with a reimagined poster (right) designed to show support for key workers. The set of ten popular travel posters features vintage artwork with new messages updated to reflect the governments travel advice. Picture: National Railway Museum and Science and Society Picture Library/PA WireAn original railway travel poster (left) with a reimagined poster (right) designed to show support for key workers. The set of ten popular travel posters features vintage artwork with new messages updated to reflect the governments travel advice. Picture: National Railway Museum and Science and Society Picture Library/PA Wire

“While we can’t visit these destinations this bank holiday, we hope that these reimagined posters might raise a smile and give people something to look forward to once the lockdown is lifted.”

The NRM, which temporarily closed to the public on March 17, has a collection of 10,700 posters and other railway artwork dating from 1804 to the present day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pop-up takeaway pizza restaurant planned for seaside town

Plans for Mammoth Pizza in Sheringham. Picture: James Henman architect/ NNDC planning documents

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Most Read

Pop-up takeaway pizza restaurant planned for seaside town

Plans for Mammoth Pizza in Sheringham. Picture: James Henman architect/ NNDC planning documents

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Vintage railway poster for Norfolk Broads redesigned for VE Day holiday

The reimagined poster designed to show support for key workers. The set of ten popular travel posters features vintage artwork with new messages updated to reflect the governments travel advice. Picture: National Railway Museum and Science and Society Picture Library/PA Wire

The last supermoon of 2020 in photos

Last nights Flower Moon photo: Fred Chapman

Mobile library redecorated to mark VE Day

To commemorate VE Day on May 8, Norfolk Library Service has redecorated one of its mobile libraries with photographs taken during The Second World War. Picture: Norfolk Libraries and Information Service

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eerie scenes and balloon rainbows - the latest lockdown pictures in Norfolk

Norwich city centre during Covid-19 lockdown. People wearing protective masks on Gentleman's Walk Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24