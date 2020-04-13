Search

Advanced search

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

PUBLISHED: 15:15 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 13 April 2020

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2016

A much-loved North Norfolk tourism staple says it will have ‘hard decisions’ to make as the impact of coronavirus lockdown bites.

Bure Valley Railway would normally be keeping bumper Easter crowds of heritage rail fans happy at this time of year.

But the company stopped operating on March 18 and had to furlough all staff.

You may also want to watch:

Managing director Andrew Barnes said its business insurance has been declined, and it now faced having to make some tough calls.

“We have business interruption insurance and made a claim on that. But our insurers have declined that. This makes a mockery of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at that time, that business interruption insurance would be triggered,” he said.

“We’ve got support for the claim from our MP, Jerome Mayhew and from North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, and some of our staff have lobbied their Suffolk MP, Matt Hancock.

“We will survive this but in what shape we do not know. If we don’t get the insurance then we will have to make some hard decisions in the autumn.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Easter Sunday lockdown: How busy is the north Norfolk coast?

North Norfolk coast on lockdown on Easter Sunday,. This pictures shows Walcott beach. Pictures: David Bale

WEIRD NORFOLK: The day a UFO came to visit Cromer

Did Cromer coastguards see a UFO over Cromer in 1977? Picture: Archant Library/Colin Finch

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Easter Sunday lockdown: How busy is the north Norfolk coast?

North Norfolk coast on lockdown on Easter Sunday,. This pictures shows Walcott beach. Pictures: David Bale

WEIRD NORFOLK: The day a UFO came to visit Cromer

Did Cromer coastguards see a UFO over Cromer in 1977? Picture: Archant Library/Colin Finch

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Lockdown review later this week after hospital death toll passes 10,000

An empty Chapelfield Gardens during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24