'Unique event' at former RAF base as ex-personnel reunite

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:07 PM June 28, 2022
More than 300 former RAF Coltishall staff gather for a reunion.

More than 300 former RAF Coltishall staff gathered for a reunion on Sunday, June 26. - Credit: Stuart Thurtle

A former RAF base hosted a unique event when more than 300 ex-personnel gathered for a reunion.

Staff from various eras including squadron commanders, pilots and engineers, to those who ran the messes and other support functions, met at the old RAF Coltishall station on Scottow Enterprise Park on Sunday (June 26).

They stood in front of the hangar, catching up with old friends, some of whom had not met up since the station closed in 2006.

Many had travelled from far afield with one person driving from Yorkshire and another flying in from Turkey.

The event was hosted by the RAF Coltishall Heritage Centre, housed in the former guardroom, and was supported by 1895 (Cromer) Air Training Corps Squadron.

Former Jaguar pilot and aviation enthusiast Mike Rondot displayed his art and donated two prints which were signed by everyone and raffled for funding for the centre.


