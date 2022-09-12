News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

In pictures: the Queen's visits to north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:18 AM September 12, 2022
The Queen visits RAF Coltishall as the base celebrates it's 65th year. Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: E

The Queen visited Coltishall RAF base in 2005 as it celebrated its 65th anniversary. - Credit: Archant © 2005

The Queen visited north Norfolk twice - on both occasions touring the former RAF base in Coltishall.

She first visited in May, 1983, with the Duke of Edinburgh, when they inspected personnel and Jaguar reconnaissance aircraft.

Queen at RAF Coltishll

The Queen at Coltishall RAF base in 1983. - Credit: Archant

Her second visit to the base was on November 17, 2005, to mark the 65th anniversary of the airfield.

On that occasion, she watched a flypast of nine Jaguar aircraft.

The Queen visits RAF Coltishall as the base celebrates it's 65th year. Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: E

The Queen visited Coltishall RAF base in 2005 as it celebrated its 65th anniversary. - Credit: Archant © 2005

She had also visited the base in 1941, when she was still princess, with her father King George VI.

At that time, the airfield was being used by RAF fighter squadrons in the Second World War.

She watched a parade which included a Polish squadron and inspected a plane which had seen active service in the war.

The Queen visits RAF Coltishall as the base celebrates it's 65th year. Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: E

The Queen visited Coltishall RAF base in 2005 as it celebrated its 65th anniversary. - Credit: Archant © 2005

Most Read

  1. 1 'God save the King!' - North Norfolk proclaims new monarch
  2. 2 Man saved after falling overboard 30 miles off the Norfolk coast
  3. 3 Landowner closes path as message to 'disrespectful' dog owners
  1. 4 North Norfolk 1940s weekend: All details revealed
  2. 5 North Norfolk plans for proclamation revealed
  3. 6 Travel - 'I think I've found the UK's best motel'
  4. 7 Hotel facing coastal erosion threat to build 'moveable' holiday lodges
  5. 8 Mourners pay their respects to the Queen at churches in north Norfolk
  6. 9 'Invisible evil' felt by visitors at Norfolk church
  7. 10 Drink driver finds Burnham Market expensive, court told

Built in 1939 and opening during the following years, Coltishall served the RAF for 66 years before closing down in 2006.

The Queen emerges from the RAF Coltishall school to be greeted by cheering and flag-waving pupils.

The Queen is greeted by cheering and flag-waving schoolchildren at RAF Coltishall in 1983. - Credit: Archant


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Cromer Carnival 1982 Uncle Trev and his tricycle entertain the crowds.

Nostalgia

Look back at life in this north Norfolk seaside town in the 1980s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon
xxx_jessiebuckley_adambuxton_sep22

7 celebrities you might spot in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police car

Updated

Wanted man from Norwich returned to prison system

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The first phase of new two-bedroom bungalows have launched for sale at Ash Tree Care Village in Reepham

First look at the new bungalows up for sale at Norfolk care village

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon