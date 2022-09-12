Gallery
In pictures: the Queen's visits to north Norfolk
The Queen visited north Norfolk twice - on both occasions touring the former RAF base in Coltishall.
She first visited in May, 1983, with the Duke of Edinburgh, when they inspected personnel and Jaguar reconnaissance aircraft.
Her second visit to the base was on November 17, 2005, to mark the 65th anniversary of the airfield.
On that occasion, she watched a flypast of nine Jaguar aircraft.
She had also visited the base in 1941, when she was still princess, with her father King George VI.
At that time, the airfield was being used by RAF fighter squadrons in the Second World War.
She watched a parade which included a Polish squadron and inspected a plane which had seen active service in the war.
Built in 1939 and opening during the following years, Coltishall served the RAF for 66 years before closing down in 2006.