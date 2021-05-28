Q&A with mayor of Cromer Mike Bossingham

Published: 5:30 AM May 28, 2021 Updated: 9:07 AM May 28, 2021

We're asking people in North Norfolk about their life and love for the area in a series of new Q&As.

This week Mayor of Cromer Mike Bossingham tells us about his life and love for the area.

How would you best describe your job/role in the community?

My main role as the mayor is really to give Cromer a voice and stand up for Cromer and protect the town whenever I can. In a sense be a champion for the town and all its good people.

How long have you lived in North Norfolk?

We have had a house and have been frequent visitors to the area since 1995. We came here part-time in 2012 and then full time from 2015.

What are your priorities as mayor?

I'm a member of the Green Party so my main priorities for Cromer are protecting trees, planting trees just making Cromer a really nice environmental place to live. Although I'm not a cyclist myself, I prefer to walk, protecting the rights of cyclists and cycling ways. Housing, making sure we are building houses, making sure we get houses that are suitable for the 21st century and for local people.

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach.Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite landmark?

I think the seafront at Cromer, the length of the prom with the pier. I walk the prom most days and I just love that walk, it's different each time.

What is your favourite pub?

The White Horse. We love the landlady and the quality of the food, the food is really great, we always get a good welcome. We eat there most weeks and we have also supported them by doing takeaway.

Which shops do you rely on?

Lizzie's Fruits and Vegetables shop, Crossways news, The Butchers Joint and Davies Fish Shop. I'm a great believer in using local shops we only use the supermarkets for things we can't get anywhere else.

Shop local campaign Cromer North Norfolk John Davies Fish Shop Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite place to go and eat and drink?

If we have something special we to go to the Bann Thai, it's great, high-quality food.

Describe what a perfect day in North Norfolk would look like for you?

The perfect day for me would be just to walk, I love walking and I walk a lot. I think somewhere along North Norfolk coast path would be good. Get the Coast Hopper, get off, walk along the coast and walk back with a stop at a nice pub somewhere for lunch.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Come to Cromer and Sheringham there's so much to do with the beaches and the walks and then also the National Trust properties, Sheringham Park, Felbrigg and Blickling.

Cromer lifeboat hero blue plaques preview - Henry Blogg - Credit: Archant

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Henry Blogg. He was an amazing man, not just a brave man but a good man too.

What do you love most about North Norfolk?

I love it by the coast. I grew up in west Cornwall so I grew up by the coast and grew to love it, the Cornish coast is very different to this one but they are both very beautiful.

I moved here because my in-laws lived in Sheringham and we married in Sheringham in 1980. I've grown to love Norfolk.