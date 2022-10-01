'I've loved every minute' Q&A with Steffan Aquarone

We're featuring people who live and work in north Norfolk in a series of Q&As. This week we speak to Steffan Aquarone, 38, from Felmingham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am county councillor for Melton Constable – and now Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for North Norfolk.

First and foremost, my job is to listen to people, to understand the issues that affect them, to help them resolve and fix any problems they’re facing, and to work with communities to improve life for everyone in North Norfolk.

How long have you lived here?

Having been born and brought up in Blickling, I’ve lived with my young family just outside North Walsham for four years, and loved every minute of it.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

A big day of fixing stuff! Litter pick, overgrown vegetation, helping people with any painting or maintenance they can’t do themselves, taking things to the tip – followed by a big meet up where people can be reminded of what fantastic communities we have right across North Norfolk.

What is your favourite landmark in North Norfolk?

This is going to get me into trouble whatever I say, but I think I’m going to go with Cromer Pier.

I have some wonderful memories of time spent on the pier, and its prominence on TV has certainly helped bring some visual recognition to North Norfolk, which is great for our tourism economy. It’s the place that anyone who comes to stay with us wants to visit first.

What is your favourite pub?

We’re extremely lucky as North Norfolk has so many excellent pubs. But I’m fortunate to have a wonderful local, and that’s the Banningham Crown.

The Banningham Crown. - Credit: Archant

Which shops do you rely on?

Whenever I can, usually once a week, I pop into North Walsham market place and buy from Waterloo Stores fruit and veg, Papworths butchers, and the market on a Thursday.

It’s great having so much high quality, local produce right here on our doorstep.

Papworth butchers shop in Market Place, North Walsham. - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite place to eat out in North Norfolk?

There are a lot of food options to choose from – and it feels like both the range and quality of food in North Norfolk has got better in the past few years.

But it’s got to be Mary Jane’s fish and chips in Cromer. Nothing beats chips and a beer down on the pier on a Friday evening.

Mary Jane's fish and chips in Cromer. - Credit: Archant

What is a perfect day in North Norfolk for you?

Again, we’re so fortunate here to have so many excellent things to do and see.

My perfect day would, of course, involve my family. So before we forget what summer was like, I’m going to say a relaxed summer’s day at the beach.

There are small access paths all along the coast, especially around Overstrand and Trimingham, that lead to beautiful views and sandy beaches.

Which places in North Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?Pensthorpe Natural Park, which is just on the outskirts of Melton Constable division, is a super haven for wildlife, with fantastic play areas for wild humans.

Pensthorpe Natural Park from the air. - Credit: Pensthorpe Natural Park

Who is your North Norfolk hero?

Like many people, I’m in complete awe of the thousands of people who stepped up and helped out during the Covid pandemic. From NHS staff, teachers, and other key workers, to community champions who volunteered their time helping neighbours, it was inspiring to witness.

The people who I think I’d like to call out however are those who have stuck at it - running or supporting community organisations, wellbeing events, and support networks, right through lockdown and beyond.



Community can be a delicate thing and we need to take every opportunity we have to stay connected with the people we share our special corner of the world with.

What do you most love about North Norfolk?

I’ve lived in Norfolk nearly all my life - but anyone reading this will know that you could be ‘not from round here’ just a few miles away from where you live!

What I love most is how people’s initial guardedness tends to melt away into warm, welcoming hospitality within a few seconds. I’ve travelled a lot, been to numerous parts of the world, and nothing quite compares.

