'I love a walk along the beach' - Q&A with John Rest

We're featuring people who live and work in north Norfolk as part of a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring John Rest, who is in his 70s and lives in Fakenham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

Since 2015 I have represented the constituents of Lancaster South - Fakenham - as a district councillor at North Norfolk District Council.

I am an Independent councillor as I believe this gives me the freedom to truly represent my community and their views without first having to consider toeing any party political line.

How long have you lived in Fakenham?

Having travelled extensively my wife and me returned to live in Fakenham 19 years ago.

In the past we had lived and owned a business in Walsingham and we very much wanted to return to Norfolk.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

I would employ a parking warden to address the issues of congestion in the Market Square and adjoining streets.

I appreciate that the roads are narrow but the increasing number of vehicles left in unauthorised areas presents a real hazard both to drivers and pedestrians and impedes the flow of traffic through the town.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

One of my favourite landmarks is the approach to Fakenham via Hempton Green with the parish church tower in the distance.

A perfect view of a quintessential market town.

A view of Fakenham church across the rapeseed fields. - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite pub?

With so many excellent venues to choose from it is too difficult to select just one. I shall just have to visit them all before I make my choice!

Which shops do you rely on?

We are lucky enough to still have a number of independent traders in the town.

Among my favourites are Scent with Love florists and The Larder, both of whom have a wide selection of stock on offer and provide an excellent service.

Inside Scent With Love in Fakenham's Upper Market. - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

In Fakenham, it is Qs Bistro for an excellent menu, good value and great service.

In north Norfolk it has to be The Forge restaurant in Thursford which serves the best seafood anywhere and has a unique ambiance.

The Old Forge in Thursford. - Credit: Colin Finch

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

A long walk on any of the fantastic local beaches, then meeting up with friends for a long, leisurely lunch.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Fakenham Racecourse which is an iconic venue on the edge of the town.

A scene of action from Fakenham Racecourse. - Credit: IAN BURT



Pensthorpe which appeals to both young and old alike and has so much to offer and The Hawk and Owl Trust at Sculthorpe with its wonderfully, peaceful walks. Congratulations to all those involved in making this venture so successful.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

The Grove Veterinary Hospital with their wonderful, dedicated staff and excellent facilities and for always being there when my dogs have needed help, even throughout the pandemic.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

There are so may things to love about Norfolk including the big skies, wonderful scenery and wildlife and a great sense of community.

Would you like to be featured in our Q&A? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk