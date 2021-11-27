'I love how people help each other out' - Q&A with Donna Sibley

We're shining a light on people who live or work in our community as part of a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Donna Sibley, 48, from Holt.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I run a couple of groups at The Treehouse community cafe in Holt. called The groups are Carers Connection, which meets every Monday 10am-midday, and The Welcome Cafe, which meets on Fridays, 10am-midday.

Donna Sibley, from Holt, runs a couple of new groups at the town's Treehouse community cafe. - Credit: Supplied by Donna Sibley

These groups are for people to come together for a chat, share advice and enjoy a friendly atmosphere. Also I am a full-time carer for my autistic son.

How long have you lived in Holt?

I have lived in Holt for 48 years so you could say I am born and bred here.

The High Street in Holt. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

What would you do if you were mayor of Holt for a day?

I don't think I could do everything that needed to be done in Holt in a day - there is just too much I would like to change. I would sort out the parking situation in the town.

I'd also like to get some more affordable shops, like another supermarket, to help the older people especially. I'd like to try and make their lives a little easier.

What is your favourite landmark?

My favourite landmark is the Cromer Pier as it has been here for many years and it looks so lovely at night.

What is your favourite pub?

My favourite pub is The Feathers in Holt as it has a lovely atmosphere, great food and lovely staff.

The Feathers Hotel in Holt. - Credit: Jess Daines

Which shops do you rely on?

Boots the chemist in Holt, Starlings of Holt for my papers and Budgens of Holt if I am running low on milk and bread.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

My favourite place to eat in north Norfolk is The Feathers as well.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

I would recommend people go and see the seals at Morston Quay, and walk around Wells-next-the-Sea.

Another great things to do is a walk at Holt Country Park, or to go on train ride from Holt to Sheringham on the North Norfolk Railway.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

I have two heroes, and they are Rachel Forsyth and Lorna Berry who run The Treehouse in Holt.

Rachel Forsyth, left, and Lorna Berry, who started the Treehouse community cafe in Holt. - Credit: Submitted by Rachel Forsyth

They offer loads of things for the local community to get involved in like groups for all ages, a cafe and a food bank which helps so many people.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

What I love about north Norfolk is the way people get together in a crisis and look after each other.

The was especially true during Covid, when everyone helped anyone who was shielding, when they needed shopping or getting medications from the doctor or the chemist.

Volunteers with a locomotive on the North Norfolk Railway at Holt Station. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

