'I'd throw a massive street party' - Q&A with Tracey Ringwood

We're shining a spotlight on people who live and work in north Norfolk in a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Tracey Ringwood, 34, from Aylsham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I’m a stay-at-home mummy of two boys, aged five and two, and we try to help out others when we can.



How long have you lived in Aylsham?

I've lived here for five-and-a-half years and I love it. The school is brilliant, and you've got pretty much everything you need on your doorstep. I don't think I've been to Norwich in at least two years because everything we want to do can be done here or in Cromer or Sheringham.

Aylsham's Market Place. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

I'd throw a massive street party. I think it's what people need right now after the lockdowns and everything else that's been going on in the world. We all need a chance to enjoy ourselves.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

Cromer beach and the pier. We love to play on the beach, get chips and go to the arcade. My oldest son loves playing in the sea.



What is your favourite pub?

The Black Boys in Aylsham. They do really good food. In lockdown we had a lot of Sunday dinners from there as takeaways, it was brilliant and so handy.

Aylsham's Black Boys pub. - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant





Which shops do you rely on?

Other than supermarkets, Bon Bons sweet shop in Aylsham is my go-to place for treats for the children - and my other half. Also the chemist, for when the boys are poorly - there are so many places we all take for granted but we are so very grateful for them all.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

We love Mary Jane's fish and chip shop in Cromer.



What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

We would go rock pooling in West Runton, spend some time at the beach, eating chips and playing on penny machines. The kids love being outdoors. I would have also included the miniature train in Wells but that's sadly gone now.

A family rock pooling in north Norfolk, which is also one of Tracey Ringwood's favourite activities with her children. - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop





Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

I'd recommend Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure at Lenwade, Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham, and the Bure Valley Railway steam train from Aylsham to Wroxham.



Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Kelly de Ville Shaw from Aylsham Parish Church. She made up a lot of activities and things for children to keep children entertained through lockdown, and she was just brilliant.

They do 'make and take' sessions at the church for children to craft things and take home, but my boy doesn't like going in because he has anxiety. But Kelly always lets me go in and pick things up so he can craft them at home.

Kelly de Ville Shaw, children and families worker at Aylsham Parish Church. - Credit: AYLSHAM PARISH CHURCH





What do you most love about north Norfolk?

There are so many places we have right on our doorstep, where you can go and keep busy. We are so so lucky.

Aylsham is a great town at Christmas, they do a big lights switch-on. There are also street parties and different events throughout the year that help keep the community together. And the kids never get bored here - there's the Smile Park and plenty to do at the Rec.

