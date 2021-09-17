Q&A with former North Norfolk News reporter Sabrina Johnson

Published: 7:30 AM September 17, 2021

We're asking people in North Norfolk about their life and love for the area in a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring North Norfolk News reporter Sabrina Johnson who is leaving the paper for pastures new.

1. How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I have been - until last week - a reporter for the North Norfolk News and Eastern Daily Press. During my time with the papers I have concentrated on Cromer but I have reported on issues and stories all along the coast from Brancaster to Sea Palling and inland too. Basically, if it's happened in north Norfolk we've probably covered it.

If Sabrina was mayor of Cromer for the day she would throw a big party for the town - Credit: Antony Kelly

2. How long have you worked in North Norfolk?

I joined the North Norfolk News in 2020, but prior to that, I've worked for the EDP since 2017.

You may also want to watch:

3. What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

Cromer is probably the town in north Norfolk I know best, so if I were mayor for the day I'd throw a big party, lots of nice food, live music, encourage everyone to have a dance on the beach and round it all off with some fireworks over the pier.

Wells was relatively quiet on the first day of lockdown easing. - Credit: Sabrina Johnson

4. What is your favourite landmark?

It's not one place in particular but north Norfolk's coastline itself is beautiful, I've felt very privileged to call it my place of work for the past year or so.

5. What is your favourite pub?

As I've spent the majority of my time in north Norfolk working most of my pub trips have been work-focused rather than recreational.

That being, said in my many chats with landlords, they've always been very friendly and happy to spare me some time. The Gangway, Red Lion and Albion in Cromer have always been happy to share their views on the various coronavirus restrictions we've seen over the past 18 months.

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

6. Which shops do you rely on?

I think north Norfolk is lucky to have lots of independent shops - and one of the things I've really noticed during my time in the area is the number of new businesses opening which is lovely to see.

7. What is your favourite place to eat out?

I'm really going to miss getting a coffee from North Sea Coffee or Grey Seal Coffee in Cromer and taking in the views from the prom between jobs. I've also had some lovely lunchtime picnics overlooking the sea.

Grey Seal Coffee in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale - Credit: Archant

8. What is your perfect day in north Norfolk?

Heading out on patch, talking to people and covering an issue that's important to the local community. If I get to drive along the coast road or see the sea then even better.

9. Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

I would say Cromer is definitely worth a visit and a great place to base yourself then beyond that get out exploring, Blakeney, Cley, Holkham Overstrand are all lovely.

10. Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Not one person per se rather the community at large. I've met some great people during my time with the North Norfolk News who really care about the community, including my colleague Stuart Anderson at the paper.

11. What do you most love about north Norfolk?

It has to be the scenery. And they're mentioned a lot, but those skies are amazing!

*Would you like to take part in our weekly Q&A? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk to let us know.