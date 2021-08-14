'I'd snoop around the allotments' - Q&A with vet Helen Boast

Published: 8:00 AM August 14, 2021

Helen Boast, veterinary surgeon at Cromer Vets Ltd. - Credit: Supplied by Helen Boast

We're throwing a spotlight on people in our community and asking them what they love most about living here. This week we're featuring Helen Boast, 36, from Aylsham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am a veterinary surgeon for Cromer Vets Ltd, specialising in the treatment of small animals. This ranges from looking after your pets for routine vaccinations and preventative care as well as emergency surgeries at any time of the day or night.

How long have you lived here?

I have lived in Aylsham for the past two years, but moved to Norfolk 12 years ago.

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

Have a snoop round all the local allotments, I’ve recently acquired one and always like looking at what everyone else is growing.

What is your favourite landmark?

I love Cley Windmill, I’ve stayed there with my husband and the views are beautiful.

The walk along the coastal path near there is great for wildlife spotting too.

What is your favourite pub?

Having two pre school children means I don’t get out to the pub very often, but I do love having a drink at the Bucks Arms at Blickling, it’s lovely to team with a walk round Blickling Hall as well.

Beautiful Blickling Hall. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

Which shops do you rely on?

I spend a lot of time popping into Budgens of Aylsham, and I love a bit of shopping in Sheringham, there’s a nice variety of shops to browse, and some good butchers too.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

I’ve been to Morston Hall a couple of times and absolutely loved it, although it is a bit expensive to go too frequently. The Black Boys in Aylsham has been a favourite of mine for a while and provided us with lovely takeaway food during the recent lockdowns too.

The partridge terrine at Morston Hall. - Credit: Archant

The Black Boys in Aylsham. - Credit: Archant

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Since starting work on Cromer Vets I have spent more and more time in Cromer.

So the perfect day would probably be a walk exploring through Happy Valley with my dog Dave, followed by a day at the beach with my husband and children, fish and chips for tea and a nice sundowner on the beach.

Helen Boast, veterinary surgeon at Cromer Vets Ltd, and her dog Dave. - Credit: Supplied by Helen Boast

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

The Blickling and Felbrigg estates are a lovely place to walk the dog, and all parts of the North Norfolk coast are a winner for me. The River Bure as well through Aylsham is a great place to kayak.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Graham Duncanson FRCVS (Fellow of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons) is a bit of a hero of mine. He is a now retired partner of Westover Veterinary Centre and was my mentor when I first graduated as a vet.

He has made an outstanding contribution to the veterinary profession and is an all round great guy.

File photo of retired local vet Graham Duncanson. - Credit: Archant

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The variety of things you can do, the Broads, the beach, woodland walks. I grew up in the midlands so the novelty of being near the sea is yet to wear off.