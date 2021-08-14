News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'I'd snoop around the allotments' - Q&A with vet Helen Boast

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:00 AM August 14, 2021   
Helen Boast, veterinary surgeon at Cromer Vets Ltd.

Helen Boast, veterinary surgeon at Cromer Vets Ltd. - Credit: Supplied by Helen Boast

We're throwing a spotlight on people in our community and asking them what they love most about living here. This week we're featuring Helen Boast, 36, from Aylsham. 

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am a veterinary surgeon for Cromer Vets Ltd, specialising in the treatment of small animals. This ranges from looking after your pets for routine vaccinations and preventative care as well as emergency surgeries at any time of the day or night.

How long have you lived here?

I have lived in Aylsham for the past two years, but moved to Norfolk 12 years ago.

You may also want to watch:

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

Have a snoop round all the local allotments, I’ve recently acquired one and always like looking at what everyone else is growing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk
  2. 2 Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
  3. 3 Striking map predicts how rising sea levels will impact Norfolk
  1. 4 Village loses its free car park after breakdown in lease discussions
  2. 5 Road closed for two-and-a-half-hours after crash
  3. 6 Film crew moves around coast to Cart Gap
  4. 7 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
  5. 8 'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored
  6. 9 New homes plan could swell size of village by about 20pc
  7. 10 11 TV and film stars spotted in Norfolk in 2021

What is your favourite landmark?

I love Cley Windmill, I’ve stayed there with my husband and the views are beautiful.  

The walk along the coastal path near there is great for wildlife spotting too.

What is your favourite pub?

Having two pre school children means I don’t get out to the pub very often, but I do love having a drink at the Bucks Arms at Blickling, it’s lovely to team with a walk round Blickling Hall as well.

A frosty April morning at Blickling Estate, Norfolk.

Beautiful Blickling Hall. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

Which shops do you rely on?

I spend a lot of time popping into Budgens of Aylsham, and I love a bit of shopping in Sheringham, there’s a nice variety of shops to browse, and some good butchers too.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

I’ve been to Morston Hall a couple of times and absolutely loved it, although it is a bit expensive to go too frequently. The Black Boys in Aylsham has been a favourite of mine for a while and provided us with lovely takeaway food during the recent lockdowns too.

Make Galton's partridge terrine Picture: Morston Hall

The partridge terrine at Morston Hall. - Credit: Archant

The Black Boys hotel and restaurant, Aylsham Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The Black Boys in Aylsham. - Credit: Archant

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Since starting work on Cromer Vets I have spent more and more time in Cromer.  

So the perfect day would probably be a walk exploring through Happy Valley with my dog Dave, followed by a day at the beach with my husband and children, fish and chips for tea and a nice sundowner on the beach.

Helen Boast, veterinary surgeon at Cromer Vets Ltd, and her dog Dave. 

Helen Boast, veterinary surgeon at Cromer Vets Ltd, and her dog Dave. - Credit: Supplied by Helen Boast

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

The Blickling and Felbrigg estates are a lovely place to walk the dog, and all parts of the North Norfolk coast are a winner for me.  The River Bure as well through Aylsham is a great place to kayak.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Graham Duncanson FRCVS (Fellow of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons) is a bit of a hero of mine. He is a now retired partner of Westover Veterinary Centre and was my mentor when I first graduated as a vet.  

He has made an outstanding contribution to the veterinary profession and is an all round great guy.

Retired local vet Graham Duncanson, 72, of Crostwick, is celebrating 50 years in the profession by c

File photo of retired local vet Graham Duncanson. - Credit: Archant

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The variety of things you can do, the Broads, the beach, woodland walks.  I grew up in the midlands so the novelty of being near the sea is yet to wear off.

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jeannie Read, of Colour Me Vintage, Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Vintage clothes fill shop that has been vacant for 20 years

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
New homes stock

Five places where new homes are set to be built in north Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? 

Norfolk Live

Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Objecting to the timing of the planned roadworks in Northrepps have met to discuss their concerns.

Village fury over 'unacceptable' roadworks plan

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus