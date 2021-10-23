'I'd bring everyone together' Q&A with Billy Smith

Published: 6:00 AM October 23, 2021

We’re shining a light on people who live or work in north Norfolk for this series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Billy Smith, 41, of Sheringham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I own Norfolk Catering and Events.

We provide a hassle-free catering and event management service. Catering for intimate private dinner parties, corporate events to bespoke weddings and everything in between. We predominately cover Norfolk.

Billy Smith, owner of Norfolk Catering and Events. - Credit: Billy Smith

How long have you lived in Sheringham?

I am privileged to have lived in Norfolk all my life, for the past 22 years I have lived in the wonderful town of Sheringham.

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

After the tough times we have all experienced in the past 18+ months, with isolation, loneliness and illness, I’d like to bring everyone together, safely, for an afternoon tea and for some company.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

I adore Felbrigg Hall, the building itself is stunning and the grounds are idyllic. My son, Finn and I often enjoy walks around the grounds. As a child, I lived close by, so often biked to the hall.

Felbrigg Hall - Credit: James Bass

What is your favourite pub?

The Lobster Inn, Sheringham, great outdoor space in the summer to soak up the sun and cosy real fires to enjoy in the winter.

Which shops do you rely on?

Local bakers, Craft Bakery in Cromer and Sheringham are one of my favourite 'go-to shops' for their freshly baked breads and other handmade goodies.

Mundesley Butchers is a much-adored supplier, I depend on them for quality and fresh produce every time.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

The Ship Inn, Weybourne has been a favourite eatery of mine for many years. Nothing beats a traditional Sunday roast here.

The Ship Inn, Weybourne. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

A drive along the coast to Wells, a brisk walk with a take-out latte, through the woods and onto the beach, followed by a lazy lunch and a glass of Chenin Blanc at one of north Norfolk's great pubs.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

There are so many places, the beaches, the National Trust estates, a mooch around the boutique shops in Holt is always enjoyable.

The beach huts at Wells. - Credit: Ian Burt

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Having studied at Gresham's School, Holt, I respect a fellow Old Greshamian, James Dyson, on his inventions as well as his ongoing support and input into the facilities at the school in recent years.

Sir James Dyson, who attended Gresham's School in Holt. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The diversity of the area and things to see and do, beach and country walks, quaint villages, vibrant towns and friendly people.

Would you like to be featured in a Q&A? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk for more details.








