'I'd bring back the carnival raft race' - Q&A with Becky Robinson

Becky Robinson, who runs North Sea Coffee on the East Promenade in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Robinson

We're featuring people who live and work in north Norfolk as part of a series of Q&As. This week, we speak to Becky Robinson, 40, from Cromer.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

Landlady of North Sea Coffee on the East Promenade, purveyor of quality coffee, business gossip, maker of contacts, promoter of local businesses, lover of all things Cromer!

How long have you lived in Cromer?

I have lived in Cromer for seven years, but I was only across the border in Sheringham before that, and I grew up in Mundesley. Norfolk girls don't travel far.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Stella Evans, she used to be the landlady of the Bathhouse pub back in the day, she's in her eighties and still living independently, and can spin a good yarn about old Cromer.

Cromer's Stella Evans. - Credit: Archant

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

Bring back the carnival raft race. It was Cromer to Sheringham believe it or not with some real small town rivalry. A proper beast of a route. There was a lot of drinking involved too. I could get Stella to tell you some tales about it.

People taking part in the raft race as part of the 40th anniversary Cromer Carnival in 2009. - Credit: James Bass

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

Cromer Pier, where I love to watch the sun set or brave it during a high tide when the waves are lashing through the boards.

Our counter in the coffee shop is built from reclaimed boards from Cromer Pier. We got to know the workmen well. They gave us their scraps which were being thrown away when the refurb was going on.

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

What is your favourite pub?

The Gangway in Cromer. It's a bar that I feel comfortable going in on my own to. Friendly staff, a great selection of beers, cocktails and spirits and super dog-friendly. It doesn't feel like a traditional pub and caters for all ages

Which shops do you rely on?

Lizzie's fruit and veg, Coastal Pets, Constance and Thyme florists, Cromer Craft Bakery.

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

Number 10 in Sheringham. Mustapha, the head chef and owner, is Moroccan, so lots of their dishes have great flavours but I also love that they use locally sourced seasonal produce.

Sonja, Mustapha's wife, is the best host and makes you feel like part of the family.

No 10 Restaurant chef Mustapha Fassih. - Credit: Archant

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

A good stomp on the beach with the dog followed by a pint in the Gangway.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Felbrigg Hall for walks in the woods and escaping. Taking the steam train from Sheringham to Holt for shopping. Walk along the beach at Cromer and have some chips on the pier.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

Wide open spaces, rolling hills, finding empty beaches, and the unpredictable, but sometimes excellent, surf.

Would you like to be featured in our Q&A? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk for the details.