News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 7:00 AM December 27, 2021
It is hoped a roundabout could be built at the busy Holway Road junction. Inset, county councillor Judy Oliver. 

It is hoped a roundabout could be built at the busy Holway Road junction near Sheringham. Inset, county councillor Judy Oliver. - Credit: Google / North Norfolk Conservatives

Hope are high that a 'levelling up' fund could finally get the ball rolling on a long wished-for roundabout at a key north Norfolk junction. 

Judy Oliver, county councillor for Sheringham and Beeston Regis, said the government's £4.7 billion infrastructure fund could provide the key to having a roundabout installed at the intersection of Holway Road and the A148 - the main turn-off into the town. 

Ms Oliver said the project was estimated to cost around £1.7 million, which would be money well spent. 

She said: "It is absolutely critical. It is the one project I'm determined to deliver and I'm working on it constantly."

Ms Oliver said the junction could be a dangerous spot, especially for those turning right, and the volume of vehicles using it pushed some motorists onto alterative routes such as Britons Lane which were not designed for heavy traffic. 

"What tends to happen is that the traffic gets displaced," she said. 

Ms Oliver said accident figures did not reflect how unsafe the junction actually was. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hitting the road - How three entrepreneurs went mobile during the pandemic
  2. 2 Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout
  3. 3 Obituary: Former seaside care home manager dubbed a Cromer 'legend'
  1. 4 Viking festival planned for Easter break next year
  2. 5 Could 'feelings' ruling on crabs and lobsters impact a Norfolk tradition?
  3. 6 Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks to go ahead with big changes
  4. 7 Obituary: Man who sold 'best eggs in Norfolk' dies from cancer aged 58
  5. 8 Steam boiler of 'Swiss Flying Scotsman' to get makeover in north Norfolk
  6. 9 'I'd start car free Sunday' - Q&A with Robert Paul
  7. 10 How well do you remember Norfolk in 2021? Take our quiz to find out

"I think there are a lot of near-misses," she said. 

Judy Oliver

Judy Oliver, Norfolk county councillor for Sheringham and Beeston Regis division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

It had been hoped the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) could have helped to fund the scheme, as they did with another long-awaited roundabout in nearby Felbrigg, which was opened in 2017.

But Ms Oliver said that was now looking unlikely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, so she was working with the county council and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker on other funding possibilities. 

She said: "[The LEP] are very sympathetic and supportive, but post-pandemic, some of the funding lines have changed."

Mr Baker has said of the junction: "Many drivers in and around Sheringham are so nervous about using the A148/Holway Road junction that they avoid it altogether – increasing the flow of traffic on our more minor roads.

The busy junction of Holway Road and the A148, just outside Sheringham. 

The busy junction of Holway Road and the A148, just outside Sheringham. - Credit: Google StreetView

"[A roundabout] will be of enormous benefit to everyone who lives and works in Sheringham."

The first round of grants from the Levelling Up Find - totalling  £1.7 billion - were announced in October. 

However almost two thirds of that money was earmarked for the most deprived 25pc of areas of the UK. 

Just £92 was allocated per person in the east of England, compared with a national average of £184. 

Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul and Yvonne Kirkham, pictured with their family, who have been running K Hardware in Cromer for

'Emotional' final day after 69 years for veteran Cromer shop owners

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Cromer family were delighted at the wreath gifted by a stranger.

Christmas

Family 'really touched' as stranger gifts wreath after theirs was stolen

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Teenager having vaccination

Coronavirus

Mapped: Covid-19 cases up 22pc in Norfolk

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The message is: be sensible, but safe for Christmas 2021 in north Norfolk. Clockwise from top left, Richard Grave

Plea for 'safe and sensible' Christmas amid virus fears

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon