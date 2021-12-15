News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Retirement home opened by town youngsters

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:08 PM December 15, 2021
At the opening of  Homestead Place in Stalham were, back row,

At the opening of Homestead Place in Stalham were, back row, from left, Lauren Laxton, Glenn Russell, Richard Atkins, Carol Robinson, Lynda and Christopher Cole, Mike Dyer and Jan Knights, and front row, pupils Harvey, Ben and Eva with Norman Ball. - Credit: Andrew H Williams

Three youngsters were the guests of honour at the official opening of a new retirement home in Stalham. 

Stalham Infant and Junior School Year 4 pupil Harvey, Year 5 pupil Evie and Year 6 pupil Ben used an oversized pair of scissors to cut a ribbon and declare Homestead Place, off Old Market Road, open.

Glenn Russell, the school's executive head teacher, was also there for the ceremony of the home, built by developer McCarthy Stone. 

Mr Russell said: “I was delighted that pupils from our school were chosen to officially open Homestead Place and we thoroughly enjoyed our visit. We had a wonderful time chatting with the homeowners."

The estate has been built on the site of a former abattoir, opposite the town's Tesco superstore. 

The plot of disused land had lain dormant for a decade after the abattoir closed more than 10 years ago, and construction on the new project started in 2019.

Stalham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cliff slide at Mundesley in north Norfolk sent tonnes of sand and soil crashing

Video

WATCH: Staggering drone footage of huge north Norfolk cliff slide

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk. 

Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A cliff slide at Mundesley in north Norfolk sent tonnes of sand and soil crashing onto the beac

'I want to move' - Man left terrified after huge Norfolk cliff slide

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Laura Fulcher, 38, from Holt

Woman says symptom diary could 'save lives' after wait for cancer diagnosis

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon