Retirement home opened by town youngsters

At the opening of Homestead Place in Stalham were, back row, from left, Lauren Laxton, Glenn Russell, Richard Atkins, Carol Robinson, Lynda and Christopher Cole, Mike Dyer and Jan Knights, and front row, pupils Harvey, Ben and Eva with Norman Ball. - Credit: Andrew H Williams

Three youngsters were the guests of honour at the official opening of a new retirement home in Stalham.

Stalham Infant and Junior School Year 4 pupil Harvey, Year 5 pupil Evie and Year 6 pupil Ben used an oversized pair of scissors to cut a ribbon and declare Homestead Place, off Old Market Road, open.

Glenn Russell, the school's executive head teacher, was also there for the ceremony of the home, built by developer McCarthy Stone.

Mr Russell said: “I was delighted that pupils from our school were chosen to officially open Homestead Place and we thoroughly enjoyed our visit. We had a wonderful time chatting with the homeowners."

The estate has been built on the site of a former abattoir, opposite the town's Tesco superstore.

The plot of disused land had lain dormant for a decade after the abattoir closed more than 10 years ago, and construction on the new project started in 2019.