Public reacts to call to make crab and lobster festival vegan

Claire Davies and Louise Hyde of Davies Fish Shop at last year's Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Members of the public have given an almost unanimous thumbs-down to a call to make a crab and lobster festival vegan

Crab and Lobster festival committee chairman Tony Shipp. Photo: ARCHANT Crab and Lobster festival committee chairman Tony Shipp. Photo: ARCHANT

It comes after the organisers of Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival reacted with bemusement to a suggestion it should go vegan.

The popular event, which celebrates coastal towns Cromer and Sheringham, should have been held for the 11th time this weekend, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And in light of that, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) wrote to the festival committee calling for an animal-friendly celebration in 2021.

The organisation is urging the committee to start a new tradition by shifting to plant-based seafood.

Fisherman John Davies dismissed the suggestion that the Crab and Lobster Festival could go vegan. Picture: BBC Fisherman John Davies dismissed the suggestion that the Crab and Lobster Festival could go vegan. Picture: BBC

But people on social media have dismissed the suggestion as “ridiculous”.

One user said: “It’s called the crab and lobster festival for a reason. If you want to start a quorn and tofu festival off you trot and we can compare numbers of visitors after the event to see which is most popular.”

Another user said: “I’m rapidly losing the well to live. Seems to me that all the minority odd-ball numpties want everyone to be like them, regardless of the fact that they are the odd ones out.”

Others said: “And how about the vegan festivals becoming meat festivals for 2021?” and another added, ”the stupidest thing I’ll read this week. Plant based seafood?? What!!!!! If it’s plant based it’s not seafood!!””

Cromer crab fisherman John Davies, who is on the crab and lobster festival committee, was equally dismissive.

He said: “Why on earth should we do that?

“Considering that the vegan population is a very small minority, why limit ourselves? It’s called the crab and lobster festival and that’s what we do. It’s a popular event on the calendar and growing each year.

“Everyone to their own, but it’s like me suggesting that a vegan festival change its name to a meat factory.”

The Peta letter concludes: “If the festival committee chooses to move forward with a crabulous animal-friendly event, Peta would be happy to become a sponsor, host delicious vegan crab cake cookery demonstrations, and provide free samples of vegan seafood.”

