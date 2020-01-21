Public to have a say on removal of fish from Broads

The majority of fish could be removed from Hoveton Great Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A controversial scheme to remove fish from one of the lesser known Broads has gone out to public consultation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Workmen connect the pipes to pump the sediment into the Geotubes creating an artificial shoreline as part of the Hoveton Great Broad restoration project, in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Workmen connect the pipes to pump the sediment into the Geotubes creating an artificial shoreline as part of the Hoveton Great Broad restoration project, in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fish barriers could be placed across the entrances to Hoveton Great Broad and Hudson's Bay, as part of a £4m restoration project,

The aim is to restore it to a clear water, wildlife rich state by reducing the amount of algae.

You may also want to watch:

The Natural England-led project proposes to remove the majority of fish, a technique known as biomanipulation, mainly adult bream and roach, from the broad.

An Environment Agency (EA) spokesman said this will allow water fleas to thrive, who will then feed on the algae, thereby cleaning the water.

The project previously prompted concerns from anglers over the welfare of bream, as it is an important spawning ground for them.

A permit is required to install the fish barriers and the agency has launched a public consultation on the plans. Visit https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/east-anglia-c-e/hoveton-great-broad-temporary-fish-barriers

