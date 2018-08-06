Have you seen this man? Police hunt wanted man in Norfolk
Published: 11:13 AM August 6, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020
- Credit: Archant
Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted in the Broadland area.
Adam Burton, 33, is wanted on recall to prison having breached the terms of his licence.
It's thought Burton also has links in the Norwich area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call contact Norfolk police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
You may also want to watch:
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Volvo caught out by the rising tide
- 2 New family run pizzeria to open in Sheringham
- 3 Aladdin's cave antiques shop and its treasures go up for sale
- 4 Plan to extend dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches
- 5 7 of the best April Fool's jokes in Norfolk
- 6 Litter problems not experienced in popular north Norfolk town
- 7 Police tipped off about potential Easter weekend illegal rave
- 8 Land Rover's door damaged in Sheringham hit-and-run incident
- 9 Farmer pays tribute to NHS staff in impressive harvested message
- 10 Public warned to stay away after cliff slide blocks coastal road
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus