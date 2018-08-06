Have you seen this man? Police hunt wanted man in Norfolk

Published: 11:13 AM August 6, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020

Police have issued an appeal to help trace wanted man Adam Burton. Picture: Norfolk police - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted in the Broadland area.

Adam Burton, 33, is wanted on recall to prison having breached the terms of his licence.

It's thought Burton also has links in the Norwich area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call contact Norfolk police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.