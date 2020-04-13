Search

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:34 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 13 April 2020

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

One Norfolk landlord has made sure that if customers can’t go to the pub, then the pub will come to them.

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul GrothierThe landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

Paul Grothier, landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, near Stalham, has carried out a trial run of a drone delivery service, where beers are ‘airlifted’ to thirsty punters.

He said: “We are finding new ways of helping our customers to stay at home, protect the NHS and save live with our drone delivery service.

“To be honest, we’ve just done a trial run. You have to be careful what you fly drones over, so we did it over the river.

“I use the drone for fishing. There was a bottle of Heineken in the drone. We’ve just done a deal at the pub with Heineken, so it was in association with them.

“We might do food next time, maybe a pizza. A lot of people at the Marina in Dilham were entertained by the video.”

The business has been closed since the government forced it to shut-up shop due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But Mr Grothier said they were trying to keep busy.

He added: “We’ve got a takeaway menu, and there’s some money behind the bar been donated for vulnerable people. We’re also doing shopping trips for people, and trying to help out.”

Topic Tags:

