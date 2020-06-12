Search

Graffiti sprayed onto promenade wall

PUBLISHED: 09:57 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 12 June 2020

Graffiti was sprayed on the wall at the east end of Sheringham Promenade. Picture: Norfolk police

Graffiti was sprayed on the wall at the east end of Sheringham Promenade. Picture: Norfolk police

Vandals have spray painted the words ‘Crab Bucket’ onto a seafront wall in Sheringham.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the damage, which happened some time between Friday, June 5 and Monday, June 8.

North Norfolk police said: “Suspect(s) have sprayed graffiti on the wall at the east end of Sheringham Promenade.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated, or anyone with information should contact PC Ian Smith at Sheringham Police Station on 101.”

Meet the chef balancing rocks on a Norfolk beach during lockdown

James Campbell balancing rocks on Sheringham beach. Pictures: David Bale

Town row escalates as ‘gargoyle’ sticker campaign is launched

Sheringham depury mayor Liz Withington, who has been the target of a sticker campaign calling for her resignation. Picture: ARCHANT

New cafe and restaurant could come to Cromer

Change of use plans for Shop 2, Balcony House, 1 Mount Street, Cromer, NR27 9DB. Picture: Google Maps

‘The staff don’t deserve what is happening’ - second town councillor resigns

Neil Espin has resigned from Sheringham Town Council. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Tributes paid to popular former teacher and town councillor

Carole Fields, of Sheringham. Picture: Supplied by Tim Groves

