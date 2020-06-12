Graffiti sprayed onto promenade wall

Graffiti was sprayed on the wall at the east end of Sheringham Promenade. Picture: Norfolk police Archant

Vandals have spray painted the words ‘Crab Bucket’ onto a seafront wall in Sheringham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the damage, which happened some time between Friday, June 5 and Monday, June 8.

North Norfolk police said: “Suspect(s) have sprayed graffiti on the wall at the east end of Sheringham Promenade.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated, or anyone with information should contact PC Ian Smith at Sheringham Police Station on 101.”