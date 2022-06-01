Young tennis players to vie for £10,000 prize pool at Cromer

Barry Fulcher, who founded the Progress Tour, which is coming to Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Cromer Tennis Club

Tennis players are expected to flock to Cromer as the town gets ready to host its first-ever tournament with a large pot of prize money.

The Progress Tour, running from Monday (June 6) to Friday next week, will see men's and ladies' singles players compete for a share of £10,000 including £2,000 for the winners and £1,000 for the runners-up.

Cromer Lawn Tennis Club chairman, Kelvin van Hasselt, said: "It's the first time we've ever had prize money to dish out at Cromer."

Cromer is one of eight centres across the country where the Progress Tour is being held - the others include Birmingham, Cardiff and Gleneagles in Scotland.

The event was founded by Barry Fulcher, who is from Norfolk and captained the county team for many years.

About 70 of the country’s top younger players mostly in age range 16 – 24, are expected to take part in the tournament.