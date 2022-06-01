News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Young tennis players to vie for £10,000 prize pool at Cromer

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:39 AM June 1, 2022
Barry Fulcher, who founded the Progress Tour, which is coming to Cromer. 

Barry Fulcher, who founded the Progress Tour, which is coming to Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Cromer Tennis Club

Tennis players are expected to flock to Cromer as the town gets ready to host its first-ever tournament with a large pot of prize money. 

The Progress Tour, running from Monday (June 6) to Friday next week, will see men's and ladies' singles players compete for a share of £10,000 including £2,000 for the winners and £1,000 for the runners-up.

Cromer Lawn Tennis Club chairman, Kelvin van Hasselt, said: "It's the first time we've ever had prize money to dish out at Cromer."

Cromer is one of eight centres across the country where the Progress Tour is being held - the others include Birmingham, Cardiff and Gleneagles in Scotland.

The event was founded by Barry Fulcher, who is from Norfolk and captained the county team for many years.

About 70 of the country’s top younger players mostly in age range 16 – 24, are expected to take part in the tournament. 

Cromer News

Don't Miss

The car boot sale at North Walsham Memorial Park on May 22.

New car boot to take place monthly after early success

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google Stree

Former coastal restaurant up for auction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
An Environment Agency enforcement officer on patrol near a river.

Men fined more than £600 for fishing illegally

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon