Swimming club’s delight at being back in the pool

Youngsters learning stroke technique at Beeston Hall School at the beginning of North Walsham Vikings Swimming Club's SOFA (Swimming Opportunities For All) project. Picture: North Walsham Vikings Swimming Club Archant

New members have been welcomed at a north Norfolk swimming club, which is focusing on training for championships which could be delayed until next March.

North Walsham Vikings Swimming Club has been training at North Walsham’s Victory Swim and Fitness Centre, as well as running a learn to swim programme at Aylsham High School, which attracts 20 children, twice a week.

Sam Watts, head coach, said he was pleased with the level of engagement since the club was able to restart.

He said: “It just shows a real need for such a healthy outlet of participation through swimming which youngsters are clearly getting so much out of their participation. I am focusing towards the county championships now and hopefully other competitions. Meanwhile, the numbers back in the learn to swim have also been reassuring.”

Youngsters wishing to take part can email learn2swim@norfolkvikings.co.uk