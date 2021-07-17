Princess and goblin play comes to north Norfolk estate

Published: 10:15 AM July 17, 2021

Keira Painter as Irene and Elijah Watmough as Curdie in rehearsals for the Princess and the Goblin at Mannington Hall. - Credit: Goblin Market Theatre Company

A classic tale of goblins, and princess and a magical great-great-grandmother is to be performed in the grounds of Mannington Hall.

Norwich-based Goblin Market Theatre Company is putting on The Princess and the Goblin at the estate, near Aylsham, on Saturday, August 7.

Sixth form student Elijah Watmough, who plays the part of Curdie the Miner Boy said: "I have loved every minute of rehearsing for the live performance - I am excited about being in front of an audience again.

"It is the children's reactions to what happens - like stamping on the goblins' feet - that make the play so much fun."

The cast and crew of The Princess and the Goblin, which was filmed at Binham Priory. An outdoor theatre version will soon take place in the grounds of Mannington Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The theatre company has recently produced the play as a film thanks to an Arts Council grant.

Donna Triggs, artistic director said: "The Princess and the Goblin is a family-friendly show and is open air, so people can feel feel safe and relaxed without worrying about Covid. Families are welcome to bring a picnic - but be careful of the goblins."

The play will start at 5pm, visit www.goblinmarkettheatre.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366 to book.