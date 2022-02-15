Couple who worked for Royals start new chapter on Valentine's Day

Charles and Ivy Humphries, who have moved into a new apartment in High Kelling, 75 years after they fell in love. - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

A couple who fell in love almost 75 years ago and went on to work for the Royal Family marked Valentine’s Day by moving into a new home.

Charles and Ivy Humphries, both 89, collected the keys to their apartment at Lloyd Court, High Kelling, on Monday.

Mrs Humphries said they were "over the moon" to start this new chapter in their lives.

Mr Humphries is a retired chauffeur to Prince Charles, and Ivy used to work as a receptionist for the Duchy of Cornwall.

Mrs Humphries was born in Long Stratton, and her husband was born in London and moved to Norfolk after the Second World War.

His parents took on a smallholding once managed by Mrs Humphries’ family and when the future couple were 15, they discovered this connection when they used to go to film nights at Mulbarton Village Hall.

Mr Humphries said: “She was a lovely girl, who was beautiful, hardworking and sporty. I knew she would make a wonderful wife.”

Mrs Humphries said: “He was very handsome and extremely caring. He always went out of his way to make me happy.”

The couple were eager to get married, but it wasn’t until the second time Mr Humphries asked Mrs Humphries' father for her hand in marriage that he agreed.

Mr Humphries said: “I think he was looking for someone wealthier and in a better position than I was at the time."

Mr Humphries did his National Service and they were married in 1953.

After working as a tractor salesman for a decade, Mr Humphries rejoined the army as a Staff Sergeant and they were based in Germany for 12 years, before returning to work for the Royal Family in London.

Sarah, one of their three children, said: “[Dad] held various roles for Prince Charles, including working as a chauffeur, and travelled a great deal with his work.

“They lived in the Royal Mews for 15 years. They are both extremely proud to have served the Royal Family as they did.”

After returning to Norfolk they lived in Wereham in west Norfolk, before deciding to move into Lloyd Court, a housing with care scheme run by NorseCare.

Mrs Humphries said: "We have a strong relationship and we have different strengths. We look after each other and we still make each other laugh."