Wooden works auctioned off in PPE campaign

Paul Williams, who has donated some of his wooden items for an auction to fund PPE. Picture: Paul Williams Archant

Handcrafted coasters and a double-seater swing made by a Norfolk woodwork artisan are being auctioned off to help beat the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage.

A swing made by Neatished artist Paul Williams which has been donated to an auction to fund PPE. Picture: Paul Williams A swing made by Neatished artist Paul Williams which has been donated to an auction to fund PPE. Picture: Paul Williams

Paul Williams, 54, from Neatished in north Norfolk, has donated the items to an online auction hosted by comedian Sue Perkins.

Mr Williams’ wife, Sarah, said: “It was conceived by a doctor who works at one of the London hospitals when she realised there was a huge shortage of PPE. They’re trying to raise these funds to buy PPE for hospitals, hospices and care homes. There’s a huge selection of items.”

Mrs Williams added that there were a lot of talented artisans were facing tough times because of the pandemic and lockdown.

“We want to help raise awareness of some of the amazing things they make,” she said.

The auction site is at www.asksformasks.co.uk. More of Mr Williams’ works can be seen at www.wwww.uk.net.

