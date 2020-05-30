Wooden works auctioned off in PPE campaign
PUBLISHED: 15:31 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 30 May 2020
Archant
Handcrafted coasters and a double-seater swing made by a Norfolk woodwork artisan are being auctioned off to help beat the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage.
Paul Williams, 54, from Neatished in north Norfolk, has donated the items to an online auction hosted by comedian Sue Perkins.
Mr Williams’ wife, Sarah, said: “It was conceived by a doctor who works at one of the London hospitals when she realised there was a huge shortage of PPE. They’re trying to raise these funds to buy PPE for hospitals, hospices and care homes. There’s a huge selection of items.”
Mrs Williams added that there were a lot of talented artisans were facing tough times because of the pandemic and lockdown.
“We want to help raise awareness of some of the amazing things they make,” she said.
The auction site is at www.asksformasks.co.uk. More of Mr Williams’ works can be seen at www.wwww.uk.net.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.