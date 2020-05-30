Search

Advanced search

Wooden works auctioned off in PPE campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:31 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 30 May 2020

Paul Williams, who has donated some of his wooden items for an auction to fund PPE. Picture: Paul Williams

Paul Williams, who has donated some of his wooden items for an auction to fund PPE. Picture: Paul Williams

Archant

Handcrafted coasters and a double-seater swing made by a Norfolk woodwork artisan are being auctioned off to help beat the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage.

A swing made by Neatished artist Paul Williams which has been donated to an auction to fund PPE. Picture: Paul WilliamsA swing made by Neatished artist Paul Williams which has been donated to an auction to fund PPE. Picture: Paul Williams

Paul Williams, 54, from Neatished in north Norfolk, has donated the items to an online auction hosted by comedian Sue Perkins.

Mr Williams’ wife, Sarah, said: “It was conceived by a doctor who works at one of the London hospitals when she realised there was a huge shortage of PPE. They’re trying to raise these funds to buy PPE for hospitals, hospices and care homes. There’s a huge selection of items.”

Mrs Williams added that there were a lot of talented artisans were facing tough times because of the pandemic and lockdown.

“We want to help raise awareness of some of the amazing things they make,” she said.

The auction site is at www.asksformasks.co.uk. More of Mr Williams’ works can be seen at www.wwww.uk.net.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Community rallies after motorcycles and van were stolen in overnight raid

There was a break-in at DRD Motorcycles in North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Most Read

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Community rallies after motorcycles and van were stolen in overnight raid

There was a break-in at DRD Motorcycles in North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Wooden works auctioned off in PPE campaign

Paul Williams, who has donated some of his wooden items for an auction to fund PPE. Picture: Paul Williams

Which public toilets are open in north Norfolk?

More public toilets in North Norfolk have reopened. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

‘Fun while it lasted’ - What’s it like to grow up in a pub?

From left, Jemma Thake, and waitresses Melissa Jagger and Michelle Ashby, and the Ark Royal pub in Wells. The pub was famous for its discos and fancy dress parties. Picture: Supplied by Jemma Thake

Great British Sewing Bee accolade for Norfolk woman’s mask-making efforts

Celebrity tailor Patrick Grant with fellow Great British Sewing Bee judge Esme Young. Photo: BBC/LOVE PRODUCTIONS/CHARLOTTE MEDICOTT

‘Love you old boy’ - TV star Simon Thomas pays tribute after death of his father

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24