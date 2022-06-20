News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Morris dancers to fill the streets as festival returns

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:48 PM June 20, 2022
Dancers parading through Sheringham at last year's Potty Morris and Folk Festival.Picture: KAREN B

Dancers parading through Sheringham a previous Potty Morris and Folk Festival. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Hundreds of Morris dancers will fill the streets of Sheringham as a popular festival returns for the first time in three years. 

The Potty Morris and Folk Festival - held for the last time in 2019 due to the pandemic - will see 42 Morris dancing groups called 'sides' flock to the town from across England over the July 2-3 weekend. 

Brian Antuar, festival chairman, said they aimed to put on a spectacle for locals and visitors alike.

Mr Antuar said: "It has been an amazing effort by the committee to get the festival up and running after such a long break and I would like to thank each and every one who has been involved no matter how small a part played for it all adds up to putting on a great event.

Sutton Masque Morris dancers entertain the crowds at Sheringham's Potty Morris and Folk Festival. Pi

Sutton Masque Morris dancers entertain the crowds at a previous Sheringham's Potty Morris and Folk Festival. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

"I would also like to thank the people of Sheringham for their support as without them to watch, the festival would be a very empty thing."

Saturday will be the festival's biggest day, with a street procession starting at 10am on the Esplanade and heading to the High Street, where the dancers will be met by Sheringham's mayor, Peter Ratcliffe.

The Holt Ridge Morris side - of which Mr Antuar is 'squire' - will lead this year's parade. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Former coastal restaurant withdrawn from auction
  2. 2 Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas
  3. 3 Popular seaside café set to reopen next month
  1. 4 'Amazing' bee-eaters draw bird watchers from across the country
  2. 5 Armed Forces Day in Cromer cancelled after Jubilee efforts
  3. 6 Headteacher set to depart school after 'proud' 12 years
  4. 7 Gold coins from Roman Empire added to 'Broads Hoard'
  5. 8 Have your say on plans for 250 new houses in Aylsham
  6. 9 Bird watchers set to flock to Norfolk quarry after rare bee-eaters spotted
  7. 10 'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Also on Saturday there will be music at the Lobster pub from 12 noon to 3pm by Rock the Lobster, and a folk club evening at the Sheringham Community Hub, starting at 8.30pm.

Mr Antuar said anyone was welcome to attend and take part or simply listen. 

A new addition to this year's festival will be craft stalls in Wyndham Street, just in front of the Lobster pub.

Crosskey Clog musicians entertain the crowds at Sheringham's Potty Morris and Folk Festival. Picture

Crosskey Clog musicians entertain the crowds at Sheringham's Potty Morris and Folk Festival. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Mr Antuar said next year's festival would be even bigger, as the event is due to mark an important milestone.

He said: "2023 will be the 30th anniversary of the Potty Morris and Folk Festival and we have come a long way from the original four sides.

"We are already planning for next year’s festival and we are hoping to include more music events through out the weekend."

Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Crowds flocked to beaches including Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far (June 17)

Sweltering heat draws thousands to north Norfolk beaches

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Serval cat

Norwich Magistrates Court

Man who illegally kept serval cats put community at 'significant risk'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Barclays branch in High Street, Holt, will close later this year. 

Outrage over closure of town's last bank branch

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Hempstead map

Housing bid for north Norfolk poultry farm

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon