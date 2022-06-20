Morris dancers to fill the streets as festival returns

Hundreds of Morris dancers will fill the streets of Sheringham as a popular festival returns for the first time in three years.

The Potty Morris and Folk Festival - held for the last time in 2019 due to the pandemic - will see 42 Morris dancing groups called 'sides' flock to the town from across England over the July 2-3 weekend.

Brian Antuar, festival chairman, said they aimed to put on a spectacle for locals and visitors alike.

Mr Antuar said: "It has been an amazing effort by the committee to get the festival up and running after such a long break and I would like to thank each and every one who has been involved no matter how small a part played for it all adds up to putting on a great event.

Sutton Masque Morris dancers entertain the crowds at a previous Sheringham's Potty Morris and Folk Festival. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

"I would also like to thank the people of Sheringham for their support as without them to watch, the festival would be a very empty thing."

Saturday will be the festival's biggest day, with a street procession starting at 10am on the Esplanade and heading to the High Street, where the dancers will be met by Sheringham's mayor, Peter Ratcliffe.

The Holt Ridge Morris side - of which Mr Antuar is 'squire' - will lead this year's parade.

Also on Saturday there will be music at the Lobster pub from 12 noon to 3pm by Rock the Lobster, and a folk club evening at the Sheringham Community Hub, starting at 8.30pm.

Mr Antuar said anyone was welcome to attend and take part or simply listen.

A new addition to this year's festival will be craft stalls in Wyndham Street, just in front of the Lobster pub.

Crosskey Clog musicians entertain the crowds at Sheringham's Potty Morris and Folk Festival. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Mr Antuar said next year's festival would be even bigger, as the event is due to mark an important milestone.

He said: "2023 will be the 30th anniversary of the Potty Morris and Folk Festival and we have come a long way from the original four sides.

"We are already planning for next year’s festival and we are hoping to include more music events through out the weekend."