In pictures: Potty Morris and folk festival draws thousands to coast

Gallery

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

Not only did the sun have his hat on in Sheringham on Saturday, he was also covered in face paint, ribbons and bells and was skipping through the streets.

For the town's annual Potty Festival of Morris dancing and folk music was back, and the weather was described as "perfect".

The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Morris dancers representing 39 'sides' from as far away as Newcastle, the Midlands and the south coast entertained thousands of onlookers as they paraded along the Esplanade and along the High Street, before splitting up for further performances around the town.

Brian Antuar, festival chairman, said he was delighted with how the first day of the festival - which was due to run until 1pm on Sunday - had gone.

The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Mr Antuar said: "The streets were quite crowded, and considering this is the first time we've been back [since 2019] we were very pleased with the number of people. The volunteers have put in a fantastic amount of effort."

He said that although the event had not drawn quite as many people to Sheringham as it did before the pandemic, there now seemed to be a "greater appreciation" of such events from the public.

A scene from the Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A scene from the Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A scene from the Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Wicket Brood Border Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Wicket Brood Border Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A scene from the Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A scene from the Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A scene from the Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A scene from the Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Danegeld North West Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Danegeld North West Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Wicket Brood Border Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Pig Dyke Molly performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Black Pig Border Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Black Pig Border Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Black Pig Border Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Black Pig Border Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Black Pig Border Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Bedcote Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Bedcote Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Bedcote Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Alive and Kicking Morris Clog Dancers performing at The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Alive and Kicking Morris Clog Dancers performing at The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Pig Dyke Molly performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A performer in the Potty Morris festival at Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer



