In pictures: Potty Morris and folk festival draws thousands to coast

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:00 PM July 3, 2022
A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham.

A scene from the The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

Not only did the sun have his hat on in Sheringham on Saturday, he was also covered in face paint, ribbons and bells and was skipping through the streets. 

For the town's annual Potty Festival of Morris dancing and folk music was back, and the weather was described as "perfect". 

Morris dancers representing 39 'sides' from as far away as Newcastle, the Midlands and the south coast entertained thousands of onlookers as they paraded along the Esplanade and along the High Street, before splitting up for further performances around the town

Brian Antuar, festival chairman, said he was delighted with how the first day of the festival - which was due to run until 1pm on Sunday - had gone. 

Mr Antuar said: "The streets were quite crowded, and considering this is the first time we've been back [since 2019] we were very pleased with the number of people. The volunteers have put in a fantastic amount of effort."

He said that although the event had not drawn quite as many people to Sheringham as it did before the pandemic, there now seemed to be a "greater appreciation" of such events from the public. 

Danegeld North West Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham.

Danegeld North West Morris performing at The Potty Morris Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Pig Dyke Molly performing at The Potty Festival, Sheringham. Credit: Ian Burt

Pig Dyke Molly performing at The Potty Morris Festival, Sheringham. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A performer in the Potty Morris festival at Sheringham. 

A performer in the Potty Morris festival at Sheringham. - Credit: Alan Palmer

