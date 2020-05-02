Search

Cafe meetings, chips on the beach and hugs: What north Norfolk is looking forward to after lockdown

02 May, 2020 - 09:05
A sceme at Shambles café in North Walsham. In a survey, people said meeting friends at a cafe for coffee and cake was one of the things they were most looking forward to doing after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A sceme at Shambles café in North Walsham. In a survey, people said meeting friends at a cafe for coffee and cake was one of the things they were most looking forward to doing after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Catching up with friends for coffee and cake is the activity North Norfolk News readers are missing most during the coronavirus lockdown, according to the results of our online survey.

Other popular responses included hugging friends and family, tucking into fish and chips and walking on the beach.

We asked people to choose what thing they were most looking forward to doing after the lockdown ends.

Those who took part could pick from a list of 10 popular activities in north Norfolk, or they could enter their own response.

Of the suggested answers 18 people ticked the box for ‘Catching up with a friend for coffee and a cake’.

You may also want to watch:

‘Having a pint at your favourite pub’ was the second most popular response with 11 ticks, followed by: Enjoying a fish and chip supper by the seaside, 7; Visit the animals at Amazona Zoo, 5; Watching a new-release film at the cinema, 5; Meeting friends/family for a hike up Beeston Bump, 4, and; Steaming through the countryside on the North Norfolk Railway, 3.

The other responses people gave were many and varied, with some people putting their own spin on the listed activities.

One person said: “Ken’s at Wroxham for fish and chips alongside the Norfolk Broads. Can’t wait!” while another said they were most looking forward to “afternoon tea at The Blakeney Hotel”.

Somebody else said they would relish “Staying in because I want to, not because I have to” while another said the first thing they planned to do would be “Going to the hairdresser”.

Another respondent said they were most looking forward to “Going shooting!”

Other answers included: A trip on the Mississippi River Boat at Horning, Getting married at Cley Windmill in August and; supporting all the local businesses which have been shut and a long walk on the beach.

A common theme was physical contact with family. One person said they most looked forward to “Being able to give all the grandchildren a great big hug” and another said “Hugging my kids and grandkids. Mine are far away but even if they are just down the street everyone is feeling this.”

