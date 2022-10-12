News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Coastal radio station nominated for top award

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:38 PM October 12, 2022
Pictured at Poppyland Radio are: back row, Adam Wood, Paul Hensby, front, Mike Goldwater, Will Wilson. 

Pictured at Poppyland Radio are: back row, Adam Wood, Paul Hensby, front, Mike Goldwater, Will Wilson. - Credit: Amanda Hensby

The team behind a community radio station are walking on air after being shortlisted for a national gong. 

Poppyland Community Radio, based in Overstrand, is a finalist in this year's Community Radio Awards in the Digital Station of the Year category.

Paul Hensby, managing director, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised among a large number of other stations doing great work across the UK.

"To have achieved so much in such a short period of time is testament to the energy, vision, and commitment of our founding team, and of the dedication and talent of our volunteer presenters." 

Poppyland Radio was launched in February.  

Mr Hensby said he wanted to thank the station's supporters who had "accommodated us and made it possible for us to connect with listeners across North Norfolk, bringing communities together and helping us to reach listeners in isolated villages in a way that only radio can".  

Award winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Bedford on November 19.

