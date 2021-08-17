North Walsham nursery celebrates Norfolk Day
- Credit: Archant
A north Norfolk nursery has celebrated its favourite county while also raising money for a good cause.
Youngsters at Poppies Children's Nursery in North Walsham's Memorial Park have held belated Norfolk Day celebrations by recreating a day at the seaside.
The events, which will continue across the week, have seen children have fish and chips and ice cream for lunch, dress up in costumes and learn about the work of the air ambulance which often uses the Memorial Park as a landing point.
Michelle Baker, deputy manager at Poppies, said the activities had given the nursery a celebratory atmosphere.
She said: "It's just lovely for the children to be aware of all the things around them, it's really important that they know what it means.
You may also want to watch:
"The air ambulance is very important to us. There's been a lovely atmosphere."
Norfolk Day, an annual event that takes on July 27, is a celebration of everything the county has to offer.
Most Read
- 1 Council to put protection on Banksy artwork in Cromer
- 2 'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
- 3 Village loses its free car park after breakdown in lease discussions
- 4 Banksy praised for shining light on housing issues
- 5 Book tells tales of medieval north Norfolk port
- 6 West End stars to perform in Cromer
- 7 Storage container plans for north Norfolk coastal site resubmitted
- 8 In pictures: Steaming ahead at the Marsham Show
- 9 Discounts at shops, eateries and attractions for rail passengers
- 10 Drivers face delays after crash on A148