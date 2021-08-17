North Walsham nursery celebrates Norfolk Day

Published: 2:41 PM August 17, 2021

A north Norfolk nursery has celebrated its favourite county while also raising money for a good cause.

Youngsters at Poppies Children's Nursery in North Walsham's Memorial Park have held belated Norfolk Day celebrations by recreating a day at the seaside.

Kids at Poppies Day Nursery painting some air ambulances. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

The events, which will continue across the week, have seen children have fish and chips and ice cream for lunch, dress up in costumes and learn about the work of the air ambulance which often uses the Memorial Park as a landing point.

Face painting at Poppies Day Nursery in North Walsham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Michelle Baker, deputy manager at Poppies, said the activities had given the nursery a celebratory atmosphere.

She said: "It's just lovely for the children to be aware of all the things around them, it's really important that they know what it means.

"The air ambulance is very important to us. There's been a lovely atmosphere."

One of the children at Poppies Day Nursery in North Walsham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Day, an annual event that takes on July 27, is a celebration of everything the county has to offer.