Pop-up takeaway pizza restaurant planned for seaside town

PUBLISHED: 15:55 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 05 May 2020

Plans for Mammoth Pizza in Sheringham. Picture: James Henman architect/ NNDC planning documents

Plans for Mammoth Pizza in Sheringham. Picture: James Henman architect/ NNDC planning documents

Archant

A pop-up takeaway restaurant could be opened near the Promenade on Sheringham seafront.

Plans have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council for a change of use of land behind a property on The Driftway, which fronts the Promenade.

The proposal includes an outdoor seating area, which would probably only be used in July, August and Easter holidays.

A design and heritage statement states: “The site consists of a raised concrete area, approximately 1m above the Promenade, which has concrete retaining walls on the south and west sides. The development consists of a 6.1 x 2.5m temporary unit to house a temporary pizza takeaway. The proposal is for a temporary building to the rear of the site against the retaining wall. It would remain unseen from the gardens of the houses on The Driftway and is at least 19m from the closest residential property. “Access will be from the Promenade via the existing steps.”

