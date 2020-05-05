Pop-up takeaway pizza restaurant planned for seaside town
PUBLISHED: 15:55 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 05 May 2020
Archant
A pop-up takeaway restaurant could be opened near the Promenade on Sheringham seafront.
You may also want to watch:
Plans have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council for a change of use of land behind a property on The Driftway, which fronts the Promenade.
The proposal includes an outdoor seating area, which would probably only be used in July, August and Easter holidays.
A design and heritage statement states: “The site consists of a raised concrete area, approximately 1m above the Promenade, which has concrete retaining walls on the south and west sides. The development consists of a 6.1 x 2.5m temporary unit to house a temporary pizza takeaway. The proposal is for a temporary building to the rear of the site against the retaining wall. It would remain unseen from the gardens of the houses on The Driftway and is at least 19m from the closest residential property. “Access will be from the Promenade via the existing steps.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.