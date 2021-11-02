Police who rescued women from house fire nominated for award

Norfolk fire service were called to the scene of a house fire on Coast Road in Bacton at 10.32am on Saturday, September 26. - Credit: Archant

A pair of police officers who pulled two women, including a 100-year-old, from a house fire have been nominated for a bravery award.

Sgt Kevin White and PC Alexandra Barnes rescued the women from the blaze in Coast Road, Bacton, on September 26 last year.

One of the women, who was in her 70s, sadly died several days after the fire.

Sgt White and PC Barnes have been nominated as part of the National Police Bravery Awards.

Andy Symonds, Norfolk Police Federation chairman, said: “Police officers never know what they will encounter when they start a shift.

You may also want to watch:

“It is without doubt that the bravery and quick reactions of both Alexandra and Kevin saved the life of one of these women. We could not be more proud of them for their work.”

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who lost her life in this incident.”

The officers were driving through the village when they noticed smoke rising nearby. They were flagged down by someone who said there was a house fire, with two people trapped inside.

Sgt White and PC Barnes found the windows blackened with smoke when they got to the house.

The back door was locked, so they smashed through the living room window and could see a woman's feet inside.

She was conscious and breathing but had suffered smoke inhalation, so PC Barnes pulled her out with the help of a neighbour.

Sergeant Kevin White and PC Alexandra Barnes have been nominated for a bravery award after pulling two women from a burning home in Bacton. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Sgt White took off his body armour and climbed through the window to find the other woman, and found her slumped in a chair, unconscious and suffering from the effects of smoke.

He carried her to the window where the neighbour and PC Barnes were able to help get her out.

The officers took the women to Sgt White's house nearby to start treatment.

An off-duty trauma nurse arrived soon after and gave first aid, and an intubation tube was inserted into one woman's airway to help her breathe.

Both women were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where the woman in her 70s was put into an induced coma.

The police bravery awards will be announced at a ceremony in December.