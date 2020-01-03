Search

Police investigating care home assault

PUBLISHED: 13:39 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 03 January 2020

Dalmeny House, Sheringham. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

Police are investigating an alleged assault at a north Norfolk care home.

A Norfolk police spokesman said, without confirming the address, that the alleged incident happened on the evening of Monday, December 30.

The spokesman said: "We are investigating an allegation of an assault at a premises on The Boulevard in Sheringham between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Monday, December 30.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

Vicki Wood, the mother of a resident at Dalmeny House care home on The Boulevard, said the incident happened there.

Jacqueline Hursey, the care home's manager, said she did not wish to comment.

A police spokesman said no arrests or charges had been made.

