Police investigating care home assault
PUBLISHED: 13:39 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 03 January 2020
Archant
Police are investigating an alleged assault at a north Norfolk care home.
A Norfolk police spokesman said, without confirming the address, that the alleged incident happened on the evening of Monday, December 30.
The spokesman said: "We are investigating an allegation of an assault at a premises on The Boulevard in Sheringham between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Monday, December 30.
You may also want to watch:
"Inquiries are ongoing."
Vicki Wood, the mother of a resident at Dalmeny House care home on The Boulevard, said the incident happened there.
Jacqueline Hursey, the care home's manager, said she did not wish to comment.
A police spokesman said no arrests or charges had been made.
Comments have been disabled on this article.