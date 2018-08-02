Bikes, mobility scooter and cash stolen in Cromer burglary

Published: 11:24 AM August 2, 2018 Updated: 9:21 AM October 11, 2020

Police were called after a burglary in Cromer. Photo: PA Wire. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Three bikes, a mobility scooter, clothing and cash were stolen in a Cromer burglary.

It happened between 5pm on Monday, July 30 and 8.40am on Tuesday, July 31, when thieves broke into premises in Norwich Road.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact PC Joey Mezzetti at Cromer police station on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org