Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
- Credit: Google StreetView
A woman is in a critical condition following a crash in north Norfolk.
She had been driving a silver Nissan Micra, which was involved in a collision with a black Audi Q7.
It happened on Trunch Road at the junction with Gimingham Road in Gimingham, near Mundesley, at around 2.45pm on Monday, April 26.
The woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries where she remains in a critical condition.
The driver and a passenger in the Audi received minor injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident.
Officers are also looking for dashcam footage which could help. Anyone with information should contact PC Jon Turner-Evans in the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or email jonathan.turner-evans@norfolk.police.uk.
