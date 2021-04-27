News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:52 AM April 27, 2021    Updated: 11:38 AM April 27, 2021
Police have appealed for witnesses following a road collision in Gimingham in north Norfolk.

Police have appealed for witnesses following a road collision in Gimingham in north Norfolk. - Credit: Google StreetView

A woman is in a critical condition following a crash in north Norfolk. 

She had been driving a silver Nissan Micra, which was involved in a collision with a black Audi Q7.

It happened on Trunch Road at the junction with Gimingham Road in Gimingham, near Mundesley, at around 2.45pm on Monday, April 26.

The woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver and a passenger in the Audi received minor injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident.

Officers are also looking for dashcam footage which could help. Anyone with information should contact PC Jon Turner-Evans in the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or email jonathan.turner-evans@norfolk.police.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Care home told to improve or face closure
  2. 2 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs
  3. 3 'Integral' coastal railway's future in doubt
  1. 4 Student's stunning portrait shows different side to Covid
  2. 5 Dancers' dilemma: Pier show cast priced out by Airbnb
  3. 6 Jury sworn in to try murder trial after man stabbed to death
  4. 7 County council election 2021: Who is standing in north Norfolk?
  5. 8 5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021
  6. 9 Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
  7. 10 'Truly sorry' - Former rival pays damages to Norfolk MP
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barrow Common, Norfolk

Nature lovers' dream? Two wildlife paradises for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
File photo of Tugay Akman, chief executive of Jeesal. Picture: Colin Finch

Hospital owner vows 'never again' as liquidator called in

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A procession took place on Cromer Esplanade for Christopher Craske, inset, a crab fisherman and RNLI lifeboatman. 

Fond farewell for lifelong Cromer crab fisherman

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The demolition of the former Shannocks hotel in Sheringham has started and is due to be finished by June 1.

Demolition of seaside hotel begins

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus