Search

Advanced search

Community rallies after motorcycles and van were stolen in overnight raid

PUBLISHED: 10:34 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 27 May 2020

There was a break-in at DRD Motorcycles in North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

There was a break-in at DRD Motorcycles in North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

Three motorbikes and a van were stolen in an overnight crime spree in a Norfolk town.

A white Renault van was taken from a business on Cornish Way, North Walsham, in the early hours of Sunday, May 25.

The offenders then smashed through a glass panelled door at DRD Motorcycles in nearby Bacton Road.

Three new Yamaha off-road motocross bikes were loaded into the back of the van before the burglars were disturbed and they made off in the van.

Gareth Cushion, who runs the motorcycle business, said: “Some local people heard a commotion, and the police were onto it quickly. [The burglars] could have loaded more up otherwise.”

Mr Cushion said thousands of pounds worth of damage to the property had been caused during the break-in.

He said: “They broke a glass panel in the door and ripped the wooden doors open.

The bikes were locked up so they would have had to drag them out.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Cushion said he was “incredibly grateful” for the support they had been offered from people in the community.

He said: “The support we’ve had from the local community has been fantastic.

“We’ve had offers to help with repairing the doors, and just in general, so that’s the real positive to come out of this.

“We want to thank everyone for their support.”

Mr Cushion said officers later told him the van, with motorcycles still inside, had been recovered later that night, and the vehicles were still in police hands while an investigation went ahead.

However, Norfolk police have not yet been able to confirm if this is the case.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a business premise on Bacton Road, North Walsham at approximately 3.30am on Sunday, May 25, following reports of a burglary.

“Suspect(s) had broken into the premise and stolen three motorcycles, loading them into a white Renault van.

“The van was reported to have been stolen from another business premise on Cornish Way, North Walsham immediately before. Enquires are ongoing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

School ‘requires improvement’ in Ofsted inspection - but head confident it will improve

Clare Toplis, head of John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham, at a tree planting. Picture: BROADLAND CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Town’s carnival goes ‘virtual’ for 2020

A scene from last year's Sheringham Carnival procession, which was hailed one of the

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

School ‘requires improvement’ in Ofsted inspection - but head confident it will improve

Clare Toplis, head of John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham, at a tree planting. Picture: BROADLAND CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Town’s carnival goes ‘virtual’ for 2020

A scene from last year's Sheringham Carnival procession, which was hailed one of the

Latest from the North Norfolk News

North Norfolk ‘suffering really badly’, says councillor, as Covid-19 financial losses mount

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) held a meeting of its scrutiny meeting on Zoom. Photo: Zoom/YouTube

Sisters set up library outside Cromer home during lockdown

Sisters Sienna, Emilie and Florence outside the Bookworms Beach Hut in Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Supplied by Caroline Dickens

Community rallies after motorcycles and van were stolen in overnight raid

There was a break-in at DRD Motorcycles in North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

‘People are genuinely very grateful’ - town’s shops power on through lockdown

Jackie Ward at Mundesley Road Stores in North Walsham has been helping customers beat the queues during lockdown. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Village launches final push for new playground

Maya, 8, and Ella Askham, 5, at the Sea Palling playground renovations. Picture: Supplied by Supplied by Sarah Askham
Drive 24