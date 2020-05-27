Community rallies after motorcycles and van were stolen in overnight raid

There was a break-in at DRD Motorcycles in North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView Archant

Three motorbikes and a van were stolen in an overnight crime spree in a Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A white Renault van was taken from a business on Cornish Way, North Walsham, in the early hours of Sunday, May 25.

The offenders then smashed through a glass panelled door at DRD Motorcycles in nearby Bacton Road.

Three new Yamaha off-road motocross bikes were loaded into the back of the van before the burglars were disturbed and they made off in the van.

Gareth Cushion, who runs the motorcycle business, said: “Some local people heard a commotion, and the police were onto it quickly. [The burglars] could have loaded more up otherwise.”

Mr Cushion said thousands of pounds worth of damage to the property had been caused during the break-in.

He said: “They broke a glass panel in the door and ripped the wooden doors open.

The bikes were locked up so they would have had to drag them out.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Cushion said he was “incredibly grateful” for the support they had been offered from people in the community.

He said: “The support we’ve had from the local community has been fantastic.

“We’ve had offers to help with repairing the doors, and just in general, so that’s the real positive to come out of this.

“We want to thank everyone for their support.”

Mr Cushion said officers later told him the van, with motorcycles still inside, had been recovered later that night, and the vehicles were still in police hands while an investigation went ahead.

However, Norfolk police have not yet been able to confirm if this is the case.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a business premise on Bacton Road, North Walsham at approximately 3.30am on Sunday, May 25, following reports of a burglary.

“Suspect(s) had broken into the premise and stolen three motorcycles, loading them into a white Renault van.

“The van was reported to have been stolen from another business premise on Cornish Way, North Walsham immediately before. Enquires are ongoing.”