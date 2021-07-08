Could you live a plastic-free life? Council joins campaign

Published: 2:28 PM July 8, 2021

Advice about how to cut down on plastics will be given by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to mark Plastic Free July.

Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said the council was proud to support the campaign, which was an initiative from the Plastic Free Foundation.



Mr Lloyd said: “When NNDC declared a climate emergency in 2019 and pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030, I knew that we were taking on a huge task with many challenging aspects.



“One thing is certain, it can no longer be business as usual. One important aspect of our declaration is to be a single-use plastic free council by 2023.



"As a society, we have become dependent upon plastics but now is the time to think about the impacts of that dependency and consider our individual behaviors with regard to plastic use.

"It cannot be right that we manufacture billions of plastic objects that are used for a matter of minutes but after disposal, remain with us for centuries.”

The council is planning to share tips around plastic through its social media channels.

