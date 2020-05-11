Search

Plans to demolish police station and build houses would save £30,000 a year

PUBLISHED: 11:20 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 11 May 2020

Holt Police Station on Norwich Road. Norfolk Constabulary has made plans to demolish the station and move its staff to the fire station next door. Image: Google StreetView

Holt Police Station on Norwich Road. Norfolk Constabulary has made plans to demolish the station and move its staff to the fire station next door. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

Police said that plans to demolish a station and build houses in its place would save them about £30,000 a year.

A plan of the new homes which would be built on the site of Holt Police Station on Norwich Road. Image: Planning documentsA plan of the new homes which would be built on the site of Holt Police Station on Norwich Road. Image: Planning documents

As reported, proposals have been submitted to knock down Holt’s police station and have officers move into the fire station next door.

Norfolk Constabulary wants to demolish its building in Norwich Road and build four two-storey houses and four bungalows on the site, with a short cul-de-sac for access and 14 off-road parking spaces.

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Davison said: “The relocation will enable Norfolk Constabulary and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to be co-located and share the running cost of joint accommodation such as lecture room, kitchen, toilets and showers.

“The police station accommodation change is planned to save £30,000 in annual running costs.

Assistant chief constable Nick Davison. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyAssistant chief constable Nick Davison. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

“The resulting capital receipt from the future sale of the site will be used to support Norfolk Constabulary’s capital programme.”

The original Holt police station was built in 1961 and part of the existing building used to accommodate two former police houses.

ACC Davison added: “All existing police officers and police volunteers based at Holt police station will move to new premises built on the adjoining Holt fire station. The wider area North Norfolk (Fakenham) response team will also continue to use the site. The movement of staff to the neighbouring joint hub within the fire service premises does not change the policing provision within the Holt area.”

The works, which are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be undertaken by BMA Construction Group Ltd of Norwich.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lorne Green, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Norfolk, said: “Co-location of our police and fire and rescue services is something we are seeing more and more across our county - from the joint headquarters and control room in Wymondham, to shared stations like in Sheringham and now this one in Holt.”

The police and fire services are already sharing premises including their joint headquarters in Wymondham, fleet services in King’s Lynn and training facilities at various stations across the county.

The sharing of the Holt fire station site has been approved by Norfolk County Council.

