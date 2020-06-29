House for homeless to complete council’s portfolio

A North Walsham street scene. North Norfolk District Council is to consider buying a house in the town for temporary and emergency use. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2013

The purchase of a two-bedroom house at more than £170,000 in North Walsham would complete a council’s new property portfolio to help the homeless.

North Norfolk District Council members are to consider buying the house, in “a good central location” in the town, at a meeting on July 8.

Several months ago, the council earmarked £610,000 to buy housing for emergency and temporary use.

The council has already spent £418,435 of that - on a two-bedroom bungalow and two-bedroom flat in North Walsham, and a one-bedroom flat in Hempton.

Council papers show buying the fourth property will leave it with just under £20,000 in the kitty.

The authority’s officers recommend buying the house, saying in their report: “There is a need for good quality temporary accommodation units and there is budget provision available to purchase such homes. This property will provide a quality, flexible home for TA or for other future uses. It is therefore recommended to purchase this home – subject to an independent valuation and full survey.”