Search

Advanced search

House for homeless to complete council’s portfolio

PUBLISHED: 14:54 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 28 June 2020

A North Walsham street scene. North Norfolk District Council is to consider buying a house in the town for temporary and emergency use. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A North Walsham street scene. North Norfolk District Council is to consider buying a house in the town for temporary and emergency use. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2013

The purchase of a two-bedroom house at over £170,000 in North Walsham will complete a council’s new property portfolio to help the homeless.

North Norfolk District Council members are to consider buying the house - in “a good central location” in the town, at a meeting on July 8.

You may also want to watch:

Several months ago, the council earmarked £610,000 to buy housing for emergency and temporary use.

The council has already spent £418,435 of that - on a two-bedroom bungalow and two-bedroom flat in North Walsham, and a one-bedroom flat in Hempton.

Council papers show buying the fourth property will leave it with just under £20,000 in the kitty.

The authority’s officers recommend buying the house, saying in their report: “There is a need for good quality temporary accommodation units and there is budget provision available to purchase such homes. This property will provide a quality, flexible home for TA or for other future uses. It is therefore recommended to purchase this home – subject to an independent valuation and full survey.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The regulars are loving it’ - Summer arrives as hundreds flock to coast

Sunseekers on the Promenade at Hunstanton as temperatures soared earlier in the week Picture: Chris Bishop

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Arrest after group fight at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Navy bomb squad to investigate object on beach

An object, which was found on the beach at West Runton. Picture: Jenny Miller

Drive-in cinema coming to Norfolk town for first time in decades

Drive-in cinema nights are coming to North Walsham. File photo. Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

Most Read

‘The regulars are loving it’ - Summer arrives as hundreds flock to coast

Sunseekers on the Promenade at Hunstanton as temperatures soared earlier in the week Picture: Chris Bishop

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Arrest after group fight at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Navy bomb squad to investigate object on beach

An object, which was found on the beach at West Runton. Picture: Jenny Miller

Drive-in cinema coming to Norfolk town for first time in decades

Drive-in cinema nights are coming to North Walsham. File photo. Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Vehicle catches fire on country Norfolk road

A car caught fire at Egmere, on the main road between Fakenham and Wells. Picture: Brian Duff

Loo roll thefts prompted public toilet closures

The 'panic buying' phase of the pandemic prompted a shortage of toilet paper. Picture: Chris Bishop

House for homeless to complete council’s portfolio

A North Walsham street scene. North Norfolk District Council is to consider buying a house in the town for temporary and emergency use. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk academy trust reveals Saturday lessons and August return date for year 10 pupils

Dame Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust, who is leading calls for children to return to school early from their summer holidays Picture: Andi Sapey/Inspiration Trust

Here’s when our heritage railways will be back on track

A youngster enjoying theWells and Walsingham Light Railway, which will restart services on July 4. Picture: Ian Burt