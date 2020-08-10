Plans made to replace bungalow with five new homes

Plans have been made to demolish a bungalow in North Walsham and build five new homes in its place.

An application has been made to North Norfolk District Council to knock down the three-bedroom, 1960/70s brick bungalow at 80 Cromer Road and build three new detached homes and two semi-detached homes.

The 0.26 hectare site would also include a short cul-de-sac for access off Cromer Road and 10 parking spaces.

The five new homes would each have two bedrooms and have red brick and timber boarding facades.

Planning documents say: “It is considered that the proposal will result in direct economic benefits to the locality of North Walsham but also the wider area of North Norfolk.

“Work and employment will be created for local persons and businesses involved in the physical construction of any development.”

Roger Lubbock has made the application for the site, which is less than half a mile from the town centre.