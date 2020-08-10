Search

Advanced search

Plans made to replace bungalow with five new homes

PUBLISHED: 11:17 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 10 August 2020

Plans have been made to replace a bungalow with five new homes on Cromer Road, North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Plans have been made to replace a bungalow with five new homes on Cromer Road, North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

Plans have been made to demolish a bungalow in North Walsham and build five new homes in its place.

An application has been made to North Norfolk District Council to knock down the three-bedroom, 1960/70s brick bungalow at 80 Cromer Road and build three new detached homes and two semi-detached homes.

The 0.26 hectare site would also include a short cul-de-sac for access off Cromer Road and 10 parking spaces.

You may also want to watch:

The five new homes would each have two bedrooms and have red brick and timber boarding facades.

Planning documents say: “It is considered that the proposal will result in direct economic benefits to the locality of North Walsham but also the wider area of North Norfolk.

“Work and employment will be created for local persons and businesses involved in the physical construction of any development.”

Roger Lubbock has made the application for the site, which is less than half a mile from the town centre.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New ‘state-of-the-art’ skate park set for town

North Walsham skatepark. Picture: North Walsham Play

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New ‘state-of-the-art’ skate park set for town

North Walsham skatepark. Picture: North Walsham Play

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Delays likely as pavement works begin

Teresa Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Maps

Buses will continue to avoid town centre despite road reopening

Bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Owner of popular street food van opens taco shop

The Cabin street food opens up a shop in Cromer, chef and owner Justin Unsworth has had pop up food stalls and is now settling in the town producing his Asian inspired tacos. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020