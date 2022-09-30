Viral TikTok video of woman's stutter at Starbucks get 3.5m views

Video

A video made by Pixie Price, showing her struggling with a tic and stutter when ordering a coffee, has gone viral on TikTok. - Credit: Pixie Price

It is a normal, everyday occurrence - a woman makes an order at a drive-through cafe, and receives her drink.

But what happened when Pixie Price filmed herself at Aylsham's drive-through Starbucks was anything but everyday.

Pixie, 36, from Mundesley, faces a daily struggle with severe social anxiety. She has a stammer and a tic disorder which can turn simple tasks into major challenges.

She started posting on TikTok under the name 'pixie_smiles' to raise awareness of her conditions - and the Starbucks video has already had 3.5 million views in just five days.

Pixie admitted she was shocked by its viral success.

She said: "I have severe social anxiety and struggle to get out and about, so I decided to start filming myself out in public to show how social anxiety and stammers affect my life."

"My partner woke me up the next morning and said 'darling, your video has a million views'.

"I initially thought he was winding me up so checked in my phone - and kind of just sat staring at it in complete shock.

Pixie Price, who lives in Mundesley, has been making TikTok videos to help her own anxiety and raise awareness of conditions such as stuttering and speech tics. - Credit: Pixie Price

"The positivity I get from my interactions with people is not what I expected at all.

"I quite often will just not speak as I fear people laughing, but so far the reactions to public speaking have been amazing."

Pixie began making TiKTok videos during the first lockdown in 2020, mostly doing lip-syncing or popular dances.

She set up the new account after relocating to Norfolk from Exeter at the start of September to move in with her partner.

Pixie said she had struggled with her conditions - which include Borderline Personality Disorder - for 25 years.

She said: "The first time I 'blocked' at work I thought I was having a stroke. A block is where you literally can’t get the words out at all; it felt like being a prisoner in my own body.

"So I went to my doctor who referred me to speech and language therapy, who said that the sudden onset was a reaction to the trauma of losing my mum, combined with the Covid pandemic."

Pixie said she was currently not working as her anxiety was so severe, but was hoping to return to working with children with special educational needs (SEN).