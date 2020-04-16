Gallery

Amazing artworks made for Norfolk gallery’s ‘loo roll challenge’

12-year-old Maria created a series of landscapes on loo rolls for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Maria Archant

Cardboard tubes found inside toilet paper rolls are being turned into miniature masterpieces around the world, thanks to a Norfolk gallery.

David Stonehouse, from Cambridge, created this wren for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo rool challenge. Picture: David Stonehouse David Stonehouse, from Cambridge, created this wren for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo rool challenge. Picture: David Stonehouse

Sarah Whittley of Pinkfoot Gallery at Cley next the Sea said she had been amazed with the response to the ‘Pinkfoot loo roll challenge’.

Ms Whittley, who runs the gallery along with fellow artist Rachel Lockwood, said she had the idea when panic buying of loo rolls was in the news.

She said: “It started when I used a biro to draw a version of The Scream by Edvard Munch, as it summed up how I felt at the time.

“I invited others to have a go and the rest is history.”

A creation by India Denham for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: India Denham A creation by India Denham for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: India Denham

Scores of jazzed-up loo roll tubes have now been shared on the gallery’s social media accounts, made by people as far away as the USA and Canada.

Different approaches have been taken - with some people using the tubes as canvases for oil paintings, while others have cut them out to craft three-dimensional objects such as a wren and a dinosaur.

Ms Whittley said: “I wanted the challenge to be accessible as possible, hence the loo roll and biro but some of the entries have been mind-blowing.

“We’ve had everyone from professional artists doing the challenge right down a 12-year-old girl doing amazing landscape paintings.

12-year-old Maria created a series of landscapes on loo rolls for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Maria 12-year-old Maria created a series of landscapes on loo rolls for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Maria

“It proves that anyone can do it - we’re all creative and I think there’s a painting inside everyone.”

Other contributions include a happy-looking seal by Norfolk artist Abigail Mill and a Salvador Dali inspired triptych by Ohio student Edith Mellen.

Ms Whittley said creativity was a useful tonic in these troubling times.

She said: “People are fearful, but to create something is the perfect distraction.

Kate McBride created this peice, called Hare's Leap, using sing bits of magazine, sweet wrappers and breakfast cereal for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Kate McBride Kate McBride created this peice, called Hare's Leap, using sing bits of magazine, sweet wrappers and breakfast cereal for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Kate McBride

“We’d like to get everyone creating, whether it’s a painting, poem, cartoon, sculpture or anything else. It’s a great way to express yourself, especially as we’re probably heading into an extended lockdown.”

Ms Whittley said she hoped to stage an exhibition of some of the works when the gallery - currently closed - could re-open.

To see more of the loo roll creations, look up Pinkfoot Gallery on Facebook or Instagram.

Sarah Whittley of Pinkfoot Gallery at Cley next the Sea has started a loo roll art challenge, prompting people to get creative around the globe. Picture: Sarah Whittley Sarah Whittley of Pinkfoot Gallery at Cley next the Sea has started a loo roll art challenge, prompting people to get creative around the globe. Picture: Sarah Whittley

An owl created by @MorayHouseArt1 as part of Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: @MorayHouseArt1 An owl created by @MorayHouseArt1 as part of Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: @MorayHouseArt1

A friendly seal made by Norfolk's Abigail Mill as part of Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Abigail Mill A friendly seal made by Norfolk's Abigail Mill as part of Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Abigail Mill

Pinkfoot artist Rachel Lockwood created this for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Rachel Lockwood Pinkfoot artist Rachel Lockwood created this for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Rachel Lockwood

Edith Mellen, who attends Euclid High School in Euclid Ohio, USA, created these Dali-inspired loo rolls for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo rool challenge. Picture: Edith Mellen Edith Mellen, who attends Euclid High School in Euclid Ohio, USA, created these Dali-inspired loo rolls for Pinkfoot Gallery's loo rool challenge. Picture: Edith Mellen

Sarah Whittley of Pinkfoot Gallery at Cley next the Sea in Norfolk created this version of Munch's The Scream on a toilet paper core using just a biro. It led her to launch the 'loo roll challenge'. Picture: Sarah Whittley Sarah Whittley of Pinkfoot Gallery at Cley next the Sea in Norfolk created this version of Munch's The Scream on a toilet paper core using just a biro. It led her to launch the 'loo roll challenge'. Picture: Sarah Whittley

A Frida Kahlo-inspired loo roll creation from Jan Francis, made as part of Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Jan Francis A Frida Kahlo-inspired loo roll creation from Jan Francis, made as part of Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Jan Francis

Keisha Rowe created this dinosaur as part of Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Keisha Rowe Keisha Rowe created this dinosaur as part of Pinkfoot Gallery's loo roll art challenge. Picture: Keisha Rowe

