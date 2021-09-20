News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Pigs root out Second World War bomb

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:33 AM September 20, 2021   
Police and the army's bomb disposal unit attended a farm in Roughton after an unexploded mortar shell was found. 

Police and the army's bomb disposal unit attended a farm in Roughton after an unexploded mortar shell was found.

Pigs have dug up a Second World War mortar round on a north Norfolk farm. 

Simon Walls said he was shocked at the discovery in a field off the A140 at Roughton, south of Cromer, which the army's bomb squad later came and blew up. 

Police and the army's bomb disposal unit attended a farm in Roughton after an unexploded mortar shell was found. 

Police and the army's bomb disposal unit attended a farm in Roughton after an unexploded mortar shell was found.

Mr Walls said: "We were just clearing an electric fence ready to relocate some pigs, and one of guys stumbled across a mortar that was laying on the ground.

"The pigs had rooted it up and had been playing with it, and pushed it between two wires so they couldn't get to it anymore, so it was in 'no man's land'.

Police and the army's bomb disposal unit attended a farm in Roughton after an unexploded mortar shell was found. 

Police and the army's bomb disposal unit attended a farm in Roughton after an unexploded mortar shell was found.

Mr Walls said police and then the bomb disposal team attended and cordoned off the area, before blowing up the Second World War-era bomb later that day (Friday, September 17).

"It was fairly big, it had been defused so it was no immediate danger, but it was still full of TNT.

"It's amazing what the pigs can find. They love metal and playing with things, they're very inquisitive." 

The scene at the pig farm shortly before the army's bomb disposal uni

The scene at the pig farm shortly before the army's bomb disposal unit exploded a Second World War-era mortar round at a farm in Roughton. - Credit: Simon Walls

North Norfolk News

