News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Joy as eight piglets born at visitor farm

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:06 PM August 6, 2021   
Eight Oxford sandy black piglets have been born at Wroxham Barns.

Eight Oxford sandy black piglets have been born at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

The pitter patter of tiny trotters can be heard around a north Norfolk attraction following the birth of eight rare breed piglets. 

Four-year-old pig Willow gave birth to the litter Wroxham Barns' junior farm, thanks to a bit of help from a vet for one of the baby oinkers.

Eight Oxford sandy black piglets have been born at Wroxham Barns.

Eight Oxford sandy black piglets have been born at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

Ben Marshall, general manager, said this was the third or fourth litter for Willow, an Oxford sandy black who is on loan from another farm.

Mr Marshall said: "She gave birth two weeks earlier than expected and they're now all on the junior farm for people to meet. We had to get the vet out to deliver one of them, which is quite unusual for pigs. They're all doing great now."

Eight Oxford sandy black piglets have been born at Wroxham Barns.

Eight Oxford sandy black piglets have been born at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

Wroxham Barns has also just opened new features including a rope bridge viewing deck set in three oak trees.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Marshall said: "We’ve battled hard to come through the pandemic, the challenges we’ve faced have allowed us to become a more resilient business."

The new walkway and viewing platforms at Wroxham Barns' junior farm.

The new walkway and viewing platforms at Wroxham Barns' junior farm. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

The new walkway and viewing platforms at Wroxham Barns' junior farm.

The new walkway and viewing platforms at Wroxham Barns' junior farm. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns


Most Read

  1. 1 Fraudster who left customers 'angry and disappointed' avoids jail
  2. 2 Village fury over 'unacceptable' roadworks plan
  3. 3 Converted bungalow with 'wonderful' woodland views for sale
  1. 4 'We sold one book' - Bookshop owners on a year of highs and lows
  2. 5 Food review: Why it's about time you visited this North Norfolk pub
  3. 6 'Anything is possible': 21-year-old uses lockdown to launch business
  4. 7 Craft exhibition moves after losing its home to new bakery
  5. 8 Norfolk cat owners warned as disease kills hundreds nationally
  6. 9 Five times the TV cameras rolled into Norfolk
  7. 10 Man jailed for growing cannabis
Wroxham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ann Beale from Enfield.

Your say - What is your favourite restaurant in north Norfolk?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The owners of K Hardware in Cromer Paul and Yvonne Kirkham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Hardware store owners retiring after more than 60 years

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Practice staff at Miramar Veterinary Centre in Cromer. Jane Summer, Senior Veterinary Surgeon, Mol

Vets announces temporary closure due to staff shortages

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Elliot Ketley (L), with Siobhan (M) and Caitriona Peyton (R)

Sisters reopen popular riverside pub

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus