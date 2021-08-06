Joy as eight piglets born at visitor farm

Published: 4:06 PM August 6, 2021

Eight Oxford sandy black piglets have been born at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

The pitter patter of tiny trotters can be heard around a north Norfolk attraction following the birth of eight rare breed piglets.

Four-year-old pig Willow gave birth to the litter Wroxham Barns' junior farm, thanks to a bit of help from a vet for one of the baby oinkers.

Ben Marshall, general manager, said this was the third or fourth litter for Willow, an Oxford sandy black who is on loan from another farm.

Mr Marshall said: "She gave birth two weeks earlier than expected and they're now all on the junior farm for people to meet. We had to get the vet out to deliver one of them, which is quite unusual for pigs. They're all doing great now."

Wroxham Barns has also just opened new features including a rope bridge viewing deck set in three oak trees.

Mr Marshall said: "We’ve battled hard to come through the pandemic, the challenges we’ve faced have allowed us to become a more resilient business."

The new walkway and viewing platforms at Wroxham Barns' junior farm. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

