Lioness star Lauren Hemp enjoys return of hometown beer festival

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:58 PM August 7, 2022
Updated: 3:03 PM August 7, 2022
Euro 2022 winner Lauren Hemp with Gavin Payne, chairman of North Walsham Round Table

Euro 2022 winner Lauren Hemp with Gavin Payne, chairman of North Walsham Round Table, at North Walsham Beer Festival 2022 - Credit: James Cobbold

Euro-winning heroine Lauren Hemp was back in her hometown to enjoy the long-awaited return of North Walsham Beer Festival.

Fresh from being handed the freedom of the town, the Lioness found time to attend the festival on Saturday (August 6).

Trevor Ivory (left), founder of North Walsham Beer Festival, with fellow organiser James Cobbold

Trevor Ivory (left), founder of North Walsham Beer Festival, with fellow organiser James Cobbold - Credit: Brittany Woodman

This year's edition - which began on Friday evening - was bigger than ever before, with 70 beers, more than a dozen ciders and plenty of live music. 

Having previously been held at the Scouts hut, it was moved by popular demand to Memorial Park for 2022 after two Covid-enforced cancellations. 

Thousands of punters flocked to North Walsham Beer Festival 2022

Thousands of punters flocked to North Walsham Beer Festival 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Trevor Ivory from North Walsham Round Table, which organises the beer fest to raise money for local causes, was delighted to be back.

"The nice thing about the festival is that it is North Walsham raising money for itself," he added.

Trevor Ivory, founder and organiser of North Walsham Beer Festival

Trevor Ivory, founder and organiser of North Walsham Beer Festival - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"After a couple of years away, it was really important we had a good year because locals still need our support." 

Mr Ivory was confident the festival had raised in excess of £10,000. 

A scene from North Walsham Beer Festival 2022

A scene from North Walsham Beer Festival 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Some of the volunteers at North Walsham Beer Festival 2022

Some of the volunteers at North Walsham Beer Festival 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

There were 70 beers and more than a dozen ciders on offer at North Walsham Beer Festival 2022

There were 70 beers and more than a dozen ciders on offer at North Walsham Beer Festival 2022 - Credit: James Cobbold

Youngsters enjoying a bite to eat at North Walsham Beer Festival 2022

Youngsters enjoying a bite to eat at North Walsham Beer Festival 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The volunteers at North Walsham Beer Festival 2022

The volunteers at North Walsham Beer Festival 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A family enjoying North Walsham Beer Festival 2022

A family enjoying North Walsham Beer Festival 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A nighttime scene from North Walsham Beer Festival 2022

A nighttime scene from North Walsham Beer Festival 2022 - Credit: James Cobbold

North Walsham News

