Lioness star Lauren Hemp enjoys return of hometown beer festival

Euro-winning heroine Lauren Hemp was back in her hometown to enjoy the long-awaited return of North Walsham Beer Festival.

Fresh from being handed the freedom of the town, the Lioness found time to attend the festival on Saturday (August 6).

This year's edition - which began on Friday evening - was bigger than ever before, with 70 beers, more than a dozen ciders and plenty of live music.

Having previously been held at the Scouts hut, it was moved by popular demand to Memorial Park for 2022 after two Covid-enforced cancellations.

Trevor Ivory from North Walsham Round Table, which organises the beer fest to raise money for local causes, was delighted to be back.

"The nice thing about the festival is that it is North Walsham raising money for itself," he added.

"After a couple of years away, it was really important we had a good year because locals still need our support."

Mr Ivory was confident the festival had raised in excess of £10,000.

